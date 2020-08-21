 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

ETFs bring in more than double the sales of mutual funds in July

Clare O’HaraWealth Management Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canadians are piling more investment dollars into exchange-traded funds as sales for the month of July were more than double those of traditional mutual funds.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.64-trillion at the end of July, up by $42.1-billion or 2.6 per cent compared with June, according to the latest data released from the Investment Funds Institute of Canada.

Despite mutual fund assets surpassing the record high of $161-trillion in February, net sales for the month of July slipped to $3.4-billion, compared with $3.9-billion the month prior.

Story continues below advertisement

In comparison, Canadian ETF assets totalled $231.7-billion at the end of July – also sweeping past its record high in mid-February of $220-billion. While still only a fraction of the overall total assets in the fund industry, ETFs have brought in more than twice the sales of mutual funds with $7.3-billion in assets for the month of July.

Sales of ETFs, which are typically passive funds that track major stock indexes for a fraction of the cost of mutual funds, are quickly accelerating in 2020. For the first seven months of the year, ETF sales have totalled $29.9-billion, compared with just $12.3-billion in 2019. For the same period in 2020, mutual fund sales have brought in $11.2-billion, compared with $8.6-billion in 2019.

July’s ETF sales were the second highest of the year. Bond funds sold the most over all, with $3.3-billion in net sales, up from $1.0-billion in June.

Equity ETFs saw sales of $3.1 billion, an increase from $2.7-billion the month prior. The surge back into the equity markets demonstrates that risk appetite among Canadian ETF investors has remained strong over the past three months of equity market recovery, says Daniel Straus, vice-president of ETFs and financial products research at National Bank Financial Inc.

“In order of [equity sales], money poured into Canada, then the U.S., then international products, reversing the trend from [June] when international equity ETFs attracted the most inflows,” Mr. Straus said in a research note.

Money market ETFs finished the month with $420-million in net sales, while specialty ETFs saw sales of $315-million.

Despite equity markets bouncing back considerably throughout the summer, mutual fund investors flocked to bond funds with $2.6-billion in net sales, while balanced funds saw $203-million in sales. Money market funds have seen a positive rebound after several months of sell-offs, with $154-million in sales, up from redemptions of $429-million in June.

Story continues below advertisement

However, equity mutual funds took a hit with $87-million in net redemptions for the month of July, compared with sales of $245-million the month prior.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies