The House of Commons ethics committee is calling on Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne to testify, as it looks into evidence of conflict-of-interest breaches and financial mismanagement at Ottawa’s main funding agency for green technology.

Early this month, Mr. Champagne suspended the agency, Sustainable Development Technology Canada, from providing grants to cleantech startups. He also demanded a series of corrective management and governance measures.

A five-month third-party investigation had found evidence of inappropriate funding and breaches of conflict-of-interest rules. The probe was triggered by detailed allegations made by a whistle-blower group consisting of former and current employees of the organization.

SDTC, a federally funded non-profit, is the country’s largest financial supporter of early-stage environmental technology. It has granted $1.6-billion to the sector since 2001. Cleantech executives and venture capitalists have warned that an extended freeze on SDTC grants could be detrimental to the many startups that are in the process of lining up financing to advance their projects.

The House committee on access to information, privacy and ethics agreed on Wednesday to study the matter, possibly as early as next month, and said it would summon the minister to testify, as well as whistle-blowers. Audrey Champoux, Mr. Champagne’s spokesperson, said the minister had yet to receive an official invitation to appear.

The investigation, conducted by accounting firm Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, found evidence of conflict-of-interest infractions, insufficient due diligence in some funding decisions and programs that go beyond the agency’s mandate from the federal government. It also detailed inadequate human resources practices.

After the investigators released their report, SDTC issued a statement saying the probe had identified “no clear evidence of wrongdoing or misconduct.” Asked by The Globe and Mail last week if he agreed with that statement, Mr. Champagne said, “The independent report speaks for itself.” He added that it had “found facts that support the allegations.”

His office has said the government has given SDTC clear targets to meet in order to have its funding ability restored.

Some of the SDTC whistle-blowers have expressed disappointment that SDTC’s management and board, led by chief executive officer Leah Lawrence and chair Annette Verschuren, do not appear to be facing consequences. Instead, the government has directed them to repair the organization’s internal processes.

A source within the whistle-blower group said some of the complainants fear they could face legal jeopardy for speaking to the committee, especially former employees who signed nondisclosure agreements upon their departure from SDTC. Those agreements restrict them from disparaging the organization. The Globe is not naming the source, because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Committee members said no one should face legal penalties for providing testimony.

“I think that’s incredibly important for our democratic institutions that people know, when they see something wrong happen, that they can bring it forward without fear of consequences and reprisals, and that they’re not working with their hands tied behind their backs because of nondisclosure agreements or threats to their safety or their livelihoods,” said committee member Michael Barrett, a Conservative MP from Ontario who made the motion to hear testimony on what happened at SDTC.

The whistle-blower source said as many as 10 former and current SDTC employees, some currently bound by nondisclosure agreements, have expressed willingness to testify if offered parliamentary protection. Chief among their aims is to provide the committee with information that did not appear to be included in the investigators’ final report.

The complainants also want to discuss what Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, the ministry in charge of SDTC, had initially promised them when it launched what it called a “fact-finding review” last spring. Among those promises was an in-depth secondary investigation after the first one, and more severe consequences should the investigators find evidence that backed the whistle-blowers’ allegations.

The source said that is not what happened upon the release of the report, many parts of which have been redacted in copies released to media.

Among Mr. Champagne’s directives to SDTC is that it must establish a clear, consistent and transparent process for declaring real or perceived conflicts of interest. In addition, its board must make sure that all projects receive the same level of due diligence, provide more documentation of project evaluations and better align funding streams with the organization’s mandate from the government. He also ordered the agency to invite a ministry official to all meetings of its board and project review committee.

So far, Ms. Lawrence and Ms. Verschuren have not been asked to speak to the committee, SDTC spokesperson Janemary Banigan said. The agency’s top priority is implementing the management response and action plan, she said.

Federal Auditor-General Karen Hogan’s office was made aware of the allegations late last year. Vincent Frigon, a spokesperson for the office, said Ms. Hogan has not yet decided whether to investigate.