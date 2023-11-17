Open this photo in gallery: Sustainable Development Technology Canada CEO Leah Lawrence (C) chats with board chair Annette Verschuren (R) before the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics on Nov. 8, 2023 on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail

The federal Ethics Commissioner has opened an investigation into the role of Sustainable Development Technology Canada’s chair in approving pandemic-relief payments to companies in the agency’s portfolio, including one she leads as chief executive.

Annette Verschuren, chair of the board at Ottawa’s main funding agency for green technology, told a House of Commons ethics committee hearing last week that she voted with other directors in favour of payments totalling nearly $38-million to the federal agency’s stable of companies in 2020 and 2021. Among those is energy-storage developer NRStor Inc., which received $217,000 for its share of the payments. Although she is chair and CEO of NRStor, she did not recuse herself from voting, Ms. Verschuren acknowledged.

Interim Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein wrote in a letter on Thursday he is satisfied that an examination of the situation is warranted under the legislation governing public bodies. He said he will issue a report to the prime minister when he completes the probe.

Mr. von Finckenstein said he had looked into Ms. Verschuren’s role in response to a request by Ontario Conservative MP Michael Barrett, a member of the House ethics committee who alleged she “used her position as Chair of the Board to influence her fellow directors in reaching a decision with respect to the motion she had moved, which furthered her private interests …”

The development adds to growing controversy surrounding the agency, whose grants are seen as key to Canada’s early-stage clean-tech industry. In early October, a report of an investigation ordered by the federal department in charge of SDTC showed evidence of inappropriate funding and breaches of conflict-of-interest rules. The probe was triggered by allegations made by a whistle-blower group consisting of former and current employees of the organization.

The report, by Ottawa accounting firm Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, said it appeared the COVID-19 payments were inconsistent with SDTC’s contribution agreement with the government, which guides how it invests public money, because they didn’t require project cost eligibility or monitoring and reporting.

In response to the investigators’ findings, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne suspended SDTC’s ability to grant money to clean-tech startups until its board completes a series of corrective management, governance and human-resources measures. The Auditor-General, meanwhile, has launched her own investigation.

On Friday, Leah Lawrence resigned as SDTC’s CEO, saying she had been subjected to “a sustained and malicious campaign to undermine” her leadership, and that put her in an untenable position. Both she and Ms. Verschuren disputed the findings of the report.

When grilled by ethics committee members last week about voting in favour of the pandemic relief, Ms. Verschuren, a former CEO of Home Depot Canada, said the directors “took the position that these COVID-19 payments were broad. It was an operational issue.” She also said she acted on advice of legal counsel, which advised there was no conflict-of-interest issue because no company received preferential treatment.

She was appointed to her role at SDTC by the government in 2019. She has said she reported her potential conflicts to the minister’s office and SDTC during the vetting process and received clearance from the Ethics Commissioner before joining the board.

SDTC officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.