 Skip to main content

Report on Business EU threatens legal action against Italy over its budget plans

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

EU threatens legal action against Italy over its budget plans

Lorne Cook and Colleen Barry
BRUSSELS
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels on Nov. 21, 2018.

Virginia Mayo/The Associated Press

The European Commission warned Italy on Wednesday that its budget plans are in serious breach of the rules underpinning the euro single currency and that the country could face legal action.

The European Union’s executive arm, which supervises national budget plans, has invited eurozone countries to examine its assessment in two weeks and, if they agree with it, the Commission would launch a so-called “excessive deficit procedure” against Italy.

“It is with regret that today we confirm our assessment that Italy’s draft budget plan is in particularly serious non-compliance,” EU Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters.

Story continues below advertisement

“With what the Italian government has put on the table, we see a risk of the country sleepwalking into instability,” he said, adding that the Commission remains open to dialogue.

Dombrovskis said Italy’s debt load of 131 per cent of GDP forecast for the next two years puts 37,000 euros ($42,300) of debt burden and 1,000 euros of debt servicing on each Italian every year.

“We cannot see how perpetuating this vulnerability will increase economic serenity,” he said. “Instead, I believe it could result in more austerity down the road.”

The move ramps up tensions between the Commission and the populist government in Rome, which has refused to give up its spending plans, despite repeated warnings from Brussels.

Italy argues the spending is necessary to relaunch economic growth after years of austerity. It wants to boost social welfare programs that will benefit mostly young job seekers and restore pensions that had been slashed by a previous government.

The Commission’s analysis says the measures will not boost growth but rather will necessitate new budget cuts in the future.

“This step which we take today is the logical and unavoidable consequence of the decision taken by Italy’s authorities not to modify their fiscal targets,” said EU Economy Commissioner Pierre Moscovici.

Story continues below advertisement

“Through the past months, the Commission’s commitment to dialogue with Italy has been genuine. And it will always be genuine,” he said. Eurozone and EU finance ministers meet in Brussels on Dec 3-4.

In Rome, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini indicated that he would not back down on plans to roll-back on the unpopular pension reform, which would allow thousands to retire in the coming months.

“A letter arrived from Brussels? I was expecting one from Santa Claus,” Salvini said. “We will discuss it politely as we always have. We will exchange opinions. I will continue. If someone wants to persuade me that the pension reform was right, I will not be persuaded.”

“My mailbox is nearly full because of compulsive letter writers who spend their time writing little letters,” he said.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019