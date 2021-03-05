EV battery maker DeepGreen to launch on NYSE in US$330-million SPAC deal

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

EV battery maker DeepGreen to launch on NYSE in US$330-million SPAC deal

Jaren KerrMergers and Acquisitions Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

DeepGreen Metals Inc., a Vancouver-based producer of minerals used to make electric vehicle batteries, will join the New York Stock Exchange after being acquired by Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) in a US$330-million deal.

Founded in 2009, DeepGreen sources minerals known as polymetallic nodules from the ocean floor, which are used to power electric vehicle batteries. The company has exploration contracts in the Pacific Ocean’s Clarion-Clipperton Zone between Hawaii and Mexico. DeepGreen estimates its exploration zone has the potential to power 280 million electric vehicles.

SOAC, which is a special purpose acquisition company, raised US$330-million in what is known as a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, financing for the DeepGreen acquisition. This is in addition to the $US300-million SOAC raised in its initial public offering in May, 2020. The new financing will give the combined entity a valuation of $2.4-billion, according to the company.

Story continues below advertisement

DeepGreen says it will change its name to The Metals Co. when the deal closes. DeepGreen chairman and chief executive Gerard Barron will lead Metals, and Scott Leonard, CEO of SOAC, will join its board. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are shell companies that list on an exchange with the sole purpose to acquire target companies, which are usually private. Once the acquisition is complete, the SPAC trades as the company it acquired. So once the deal is closed, SOAC (ticker symbol SOAC) will trade under a new symbol, TMC.

“EVs and battery storage are a critical part of the climate change solution,” Mr. Leonard said on a Thursday investor call. “We just do not currently have enough raw materials to meet the world’s ambitious electrification goals.”

Mr. Barron predicts there will be a “slump” in the discovery of new battery metal deposits on land by 2024.

“This metal supply situation can derail the EV transition,” he said on the investor call. “Rising metal prices risk undermining EV manufacturers’ efforts to drive down the cost of EV batteries necessary for mass adoption.”

DeepGreen says its concentrated supply of minerals gives it a competitive advantage over companies that spend significant resources searching for small deposits of battery minerals on land. DeepGreen says its approach to sourcing metals is more environmentally sustainable than conventional land mining, where blasting and drilling is often necessary. In contrast, the company collects minerals that are unattached to the sea floor. One rock, it says, can contain four minerals used for batteries: copper, nickel, manganese and cobalt.

SOAC was formed to acquire a business with a “strong environmental sustainability profile” that would spur a “brown-to-green” transition, according to a company prospectus. On the investor call, Mr. Leonard said SOAC is the first SPAC with an environmental, social and governance (ESG) mandate.

Story continues below advertisement

“We looked at over 100 companies, many of them in the EV and renewable energy space,” he said in a news release. “DeepGreen stands above the rest ... we expect The Metals Company to be among the lowest cost nickel producers in the world.” The combined entity forecasts earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of US$2-billion by 2027, according to the company.

Glencore PLC , Maersk, and Hatch Ltd. are among its strategic business partners.

Citigroup Inc. is the financial adviser to SOAC. Stikeman Elliott LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP are its legal advisers. Nomura Greentech Capital Advisors LLC is the financial adviser to DeepGreen; Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C., and Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP are its legal advisers.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies