Analysts give zero value to Teck’s Frontier mine, say project has no chance of being built

Dalton Baretto doesn’t spend too much time thinking about whether the federal government will approve Teck Resources Ltd.’s Frontier oil sands project.
Even if the project gets the go-ahead, little will change in how the mining analyst for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. values the company. Sure, there’s a possibility that his estimated net asset value (NAV) on Frontier might go up a bit. Or it could stay where it is now – at $0.
Mr. Baretto is far from an outlier. In fact, some analysts don’t even bother to list Frontier at all in their NAV calculations for Teck.
Here’s why: Teck isn’t in a position to forge ahead on Frontier any time soon, even if Ottawa approves it.
Industry participants, and the miner itself, have cited numerous barriers to building the multibillion-dollar megaproject.
Over the past few months, Frontier has become a political flashpoint in Canada. Its proponents, such as Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, argue that approving the project would turbo-boost the provincial economy, but its detractors point out that Frontier would significantly set back Canada’s attempts to reduce its carbon footprint and meet international emissions benchmarks.
Federal cabinet is expected to decide by the end of the week whether Teck has permission to go ahead with Frontier. Meanwhile, the Alberta government on Sunday said it reached agreements with the Mikisew Cree First Nation and Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, solidifying support for the project among local First Nations.
Teck chief executive Don Lindsay said in a speech last month that Teck needs “three Ps” – a materially higher oil price, sufficient pipeline capacity and a partner to shoulder the cost – before proceeding.
Those aren’t the only impediments. A very early stage study done in 2014 pegs the capital cost of building Frontier at $20.6-billion, but that study did not look at whether Teck could make a return on the project.
“On the economics of the project, Teck hasn’t put anything in the public domain,” Canaccord’s Mr. Baretto said. “We really have no idea.”
On Friday, Teck talked up the potential economics of the project but offered no hard data, saying in a statement that because of technological and operational improvements, the miner believes Frontier will be “technically feasible and commercially viable.”
Mr. Lindsay declined multiple requests from The Globe and Mail for an interview on the economics of Frontier.
If Teck is serious about moving ahead with the project, it will have to conduct a bankable feasibility study by third-party consultants that would lay out not only the costs to build Frontier in the current environment, but whether the company could make an investment return. Those studies typically take years to complete.
The project could potentially add 260,000 barrels of crude oil a day to North American production, but the last thing the market needs now is new supply, particularly from Alberta. A shortage of pipeline capacity has long weighed on prices for heavy oil in Alberta, and producers in the province have been subject to production caps since last year as a result.
Oil supply is abundant across North America amid rising supply from the U.S. shale district over the past five years. Output from the region has more than doubled from roughly four million barrels of oil a day, to about nine million, during the period.
Randy Ollenberger, veteran oil analyst with BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., estimates that West Texas intermediate crude would have to average about US$65 a barrel for Frontier to make sense. At the moment, WTI is trading at around US$52 a barrel, and over the past few years, it has traded materially lower than that.
Many of the existing Canadian oil-sands projects were commissioned when WTI was trading at dramatically higher levels, and have fallen far short of expectations.
The Fort Hills oil sands mine, owned by Suncor Energy Inc., Total SA of France and Teck, is one example.
Built for roughly $17-billion, Fort Hills has so far been a poor investment. On Friday, Teck took a $900-million writedown on the asset. Suncor had earlier incurred a $2.8-billion impairment charge. Unless oil prices turn far higher for many years, its prospects look dim.
“The partners are not getting a return on it,” Mr. Ollenberger said.
Even if the economics for Frontier one day make sense, Teck is predominantly a metallurgical coal company with no expertise in building or operating an oil sands project. (Suncor is the operator of Fort Hills.) And even if that 2014 construction cost estimate held up, it would equate to more than double the market value of Teck.
“That is way too big for them," Canaccord’s Mr. Baretto said. “This is a function of finding a partner, and Teck would be a minority position, if at all, in this project."
On Friday, Teck’s CEO, Mr. Lindsay, mulled exiting the oil sands entirely, saying in the analyst call that if Fort Hills doesn’t perform well over the next few years, it will consider selling its stake in the asset, and Frontier along with it.
One plausible scenario, according to Mr. Baretto, is that Teck unloads its share to Suncor, with which it already has a relationship.
But neither Suncor, nor anyone else for that matter, is expected to step up to buy Frontier until there is adequate pipeline capacity. Teck could eventually take advantage of the planned expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, Mr. Ollenberger said. The private sector gave up on the project a few years ago amid multiple roadblocks, including environmental opposition.
The federal government ended up buying the asset in 2018 for $4.5-billion, with the expectation to one day sell it back to one of the major North American pipeline companies once it was built. But almost two years on, the pipeline isn’t finished yet, while its capital cost estimates have skyrocketed to $12.6-billion from an initial $7.4-billion estimate.
Another factor that makes Teck unlikely to commit to Frontier any time soon is its weak financial condition. Over the past year, its shares have lost more than half of their value, amid tepid prices across much of its core business lines, such as coal, zinc and copper.
Late last year, Teck committed to shaving $500-million off its capital budget for this year.
And in terms of big capital projects, Teck already has its hands full. Hoping to diversify away from coal, the miner is in the midst of building a US$4.7-billion copper project in Chile. However, on Friday, Teck flagged that its construction costs are likely to climb as it grapples with “social unrest” in the South American country.