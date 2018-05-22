Ex-Valeant executive found guilty of taking pharmacy CEO’s bribe

A former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. executive was found guilty of accepting a $10 million bribe for manipulating the company’s takeover of a startup mail-order pharmacy in 2014 -- the latest fallout from a scandal that shook the drugmaker.

Gary Tanner, who was a Valeant senior director, engaged in fraud and money laundering by depriving the company of his “honest services” and taking a kickback from an offshore account after the deal closed, a Manhattan federal jury found. Former Philidor Rx Services LLC Chief Executive Officer Andrew Davenport, who paid the kickback, was also convicted on Tuesday after a three-week trial.

Neither man showed any emotion as the verdict was read. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 19.

Federal prosecutors accused Tanner of taking the bribe after Valeant agreed in December 2014 to pay more than $100 million for the option to buy Philidor in 10 years. The deal gave Davenport a $40 million windfall, a quarter of which was secretly funneled to Tanner using offshore accounts the men set up, the U.S. said.

The case, filed in 2016, helped explain how Valeant became linked to Philidor, which the pharmaceutical giant secretly controlled and used to increase sales. Valeant disclosed the link in October 2015, beginning a long fall in the share price, sparking questions about its transparency and business model, and leading to accounting restatements and the exit of top management.

Secret Control

Prosecutors told jurors that Tanner was Davenport’s “man on the inside” at Valeant, a “double agent” who steered the company’s business to Philidor and stunted efforts of rival pharmacies. Prosecutors offered evidence that Tanner used an alias email account and bogus business cards to communicate with Davenport about the scheme.

The U.S. portrayed Laval, Quebec-based Valeant as a victim of Tanner and Davenport. But the defense challenged that, emphasizing that the company went ahead with the option deal and increased business with Philidor even after being warned by Tanner’s boss that he might have a secret stake in the mail-order pharmacy.

Tanner was hired by Valeant in 2012 after the company acquired his employer, Arizona-based Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp. At Medicis, Tanner oversaw the company’s “alternative fulfillment” program, which was developed to encourage patients to fill prescriptions at specialty pharmacies that would help them in getting insurance coverage for Medicis-branded drugs and deter them from using generics.

Specialty pharmacies are common in the drug industry. They fill complex prescriptions, aid manufacturers with obtaining reimbursements from insurers and ship products to patients.

Davenport and Tanner began talking about creating a specialty pharmacy in late 2012, prosecutors said, and soon Tanner approached his bosses at Valeant with a plan to open one with Valeant financing. Tanner and others at Valeant helped Davenport create Philidor, committing $2 million as well as personnel and supervision to the Hatboro, Pennsylvania-based company.

While Valeant kept its relationship with Philidor under wraps, the drug manufacturer said it always intended to spread its business around to other mail-order pharmacies. Tanner was supposed to help Philidor expand its business while staying loyal to Valeant and building other partnerships, the U.S. said.

Tanner never disclosed any conflicts-of-interest over Philidor, Seana Carson, Valeant’s chief compliance officer, testified. His former financial adviser told jurors how Tanner had advised her he’d soon come into millions of dollars and didn’t want Valeant to know about a stake he had in another company.

Former Valeant official Laizer Kornwasser, the government’s star witness, testified that Valeant’s then-CEO Michael Pearson didn’t heed his warning that Tanner may have had a secret stake in Philidor. Kornwasser secretly recorded his 2014 warning to Pearson in a meeting in the CEO’s office; jurors heard a 15-second snippet.