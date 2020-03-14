 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Export Development Canada, Business Development Bank of Canada to increase loans by $10-billion

Patrick Brethour and Andrew Willis
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Resurrecting a strategy from the 2008 financial crisis, the two Crown corporations that lend to Canadian businesses will boost their loans by $10-billion, part of Ottawa’s strategy to inject additional liquidity into the economy.

Together, Export Development Canada and Business Development Bank of Canada will increase their loans, typically issued on commercial terms, by $10-billion, but there are few details beyond that.

The government has yet to detail how the program will work, including whether it is directly providing funds to the $10-billion credit facility or whether the two lending agencies will use their existing financial capacity instead. Ottawa has not said how the $10-billion in new loans will be split between the two agencies, which operate at arms-length from the federal government.

Story continues below advertisement

But Finance Minister Bill Morneau did say that small and medium businesses are to receive most of those funds. Smaller companies are facing the prospect of severe hits to cash flow as social distancing hurts the retail and hospitality sectors, in particular. Loans from EDC and BDC could provide a financial bridge during the fight against the new coronavirus.

Economists said providing extra capital to small and medium-sized businesses from federal agencies such as the EDC and BDC is an approach that proved its merit during the global financial crisis in 2008.

Glen Hodgson, a fellow at the C.D. Howe Institute, said lending from the EDC and BDC is a cost-effective way for the government to support businesses without driving up Ottawa’s spending.

Mark Chandler, head of Canadian rate strategy at RBC Dominion Securities Inc., said that while it is difficult to gauge the impact of any one government initiative in an economic crisis, making up to $11-billion of additional capital available from the EDC and BDC back in 2008 is seen as a program that worked.

“This is the first step I thought the Finance Minister would take when he talked this week about government support, because we know these programs help get money quickly to small businesses with cash-flow problems,” he said.

Dan Kelly, president and chief executive officer of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, welcomed the loan announcement as a “reasonable second step,” coming after a loosening of Employment Insurance eligibility rules earlier in the week.

“After keeping people healthy, the biggest challenge for small businesses in coming months will be cash flow. It’s really important for financial institutions to help businesses through the valley,” said Craig Alexander, chief economist at Deloitte Canada. He said small to medium-sized businesses will struggle with problems in supply chains, maintaining inventory and swings in customer demand.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Alexander said: “Agencies such as BDC not only supply capital directly to businesses, they partner with other lenders. That is absolutely the right thing to do right now.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies