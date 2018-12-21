 Skip to main content

Report on Business Fabricland scion builds research centre to beat back at onset dementia

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Fabricland scion builds research centre to beat back at onset dementia

Paul Waldie Europe correspondent
Comments

The donors: Warren Kimel and family

The gift: Raising $20-million

The cause: Baycrest Foundation

Story continues below advertisement

The reason: To fund research into Alzheimer’s and brain health care

Warren Kimel’s family has been connected to Toronto’s Baycrest Health Sciences for more than 50 years and his grandmother, grandfather, father and brother have all been treated at the centre.

The family’s ties haven’t stopped there. A few years ago, the Kimels donated $10-million to help build a unique research, education and treatment facility aimed at combatting the onset of dementia. This fall, they went further and joined in a fundraising event that raised another $10-million for the project. The new Kimel Family Centre for Brain Health and Wellness is already taking shape under the leadership of Dr. Howard Chertkow, a world-renowned cognitive neurologist who joined the centre last spring.

The program is focusing largely on treating people with dementia and studying how it can be delayed. “If we can delay the onset of dementia by five years, we can reduce the prevalence by 30 per cent,” said Mr. Kimel, whose family founded the Fabricland chain of stores. “My dad got Alzheimer’s at 80 and he died at 89. His father got it at 65 or 70, he also lived to 90. So I figure I’ve got a good chance of getting it, but if I can delay it until 90, then who really cares?”

Mr. Kimel said the hospital had been considering the centre for years. “It was on their radar, but it wasn’t key until they found the doctor and they found us and we got lucky and had a big event and they found some more money,” he said. “It’s very nice.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers