Woman holds smartphone with Meta logo.DADO RUVIC/Reuters

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. announced that the company will hire 2,500 new staff across the country in the next five years, including at a new Toronto engineering hub, though many positions are expected to be remote work.

The new staff will focus on a mix of well-known Meta products such as WhatsApp and Messenger as well as the new extended-reality promises the company has made since it rebranded as Meta last year. Meta said the company has already begun recruitment.

The announcement comes as Canada’s tech sector faces a combination of both global renown and a talent shortage. Domestic company executives have warned for years that the country was not graduating enough technologists for the sector. The struggle has only grown worse for the domestic sector in the past two years of pandemic-driven remote work.

These Toronto entrepreneurs accidentally helped Facebook’s rebrand to Meta

The new jobs will likely further tighten the market for skilled tech workers in Canada – driving up wages to be more competitive with jurisdictions such as San Francisco and New York while putting pressure on Canadian companies to match those salaries.

“Projects like these demonstrate that our tech talent no longer has to look elsewhere to pursue their careers,” Mr. Ford said at a press conference at Facebook’s Toronto office at the MaRS Discovery District entrepreneurship hub.

Facebook rebranded to Meta last fall as the company faced significant backlash over a whistleblower who provided journalists, politicians and regulators with a series of internal documents and studies about the company – including proprietary research that found its services could have detrimental effects on the mental health of adolescents and teens.

At the time, its chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg said he believed the “metaverse” – augmented reality experiences that allow people to interact more closely than over traditional social networks – would be a key piece of how people interact in the future. The company has said it hopes a billion people use metaverse-related technologies within a decade.

“The metaverse is going to unlock major economic growth potential, not only for creators, but Canadian developers and entrepreneurs, with breakthroughs in technology and increased adoption by consumers in the next decade, said Rachel Curran, Facebook’s Canadian public-policy manager, at the Tuesday announcement.

Ms. Curran said “it was not an easy task to convince Meta to invest in Ontario and in Canada,” and credited work by Mr. Ford, Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli and Kaleed Rasheed, Ontario’s associate minister of digital government, for helping convince the company to build there.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.