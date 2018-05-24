Facebook to bring out more privacy features to show what users are revealing

Facebook says users in Canada and other countries will soon be getting a new type of privacy alert similar to one it first rolled out in the European Union, which is activating a stricter set of regulations on Friday.

The social media giant’s chief privacy officer said Thursday in a blog post that Facebook’s new type of alert will prompt users to review details about what they’ve chosen to share.

The customized alerts will indicate what political, religious and relationship information that they have chosen to include on their profiles, among other things.

Facebook will also show a summary of features they’ve enabled, such as face recognition or ads based on data from partners, but not features that have already been disabled or not activated.

The announcement comes one day before the European Union activates its General Data Protection Regulations or GDPR, which can impose fines on any company that violates an EU resident’s privacy rights.

Facebook’s adoption of the GDPR standard across its worldwide operations comes as it grapples with political and consumer reaction to revelations that information gleaned from its users was collected by Cambridge Analytica — one of the companies that advised the Trump presidential campaign.

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has apologized repeatedly, including to EU law makers in Brussels on Tuesday, for how the social network has been used to produce fake news and interfere in elections.