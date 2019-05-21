 Skip to main content

Report on Business Fairfax Financial says chief financial officer David Bonham died suddenly

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. says chief financial David Bonham died suddenly during the weekend.

Fairfax chief executive Prem Watsa says the entire Fairfax family mourns the sudden and unexpected loss.

John Varnell, Fairfax’s vice-president, corporate development, has been appointed to serve as chief financial officer on an interim basis.

Varnell previously served as the chief financial officer of Fairfax on two occasions, as well as the chief financial officer of Northbridge Financial Corp. and Fairfax India Holdings Corp.

Fairfax is a holding company with subsidiaries in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

