Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. FFH-T offered a more detailed rebuttal to allegations that U.S. short-seller Muddy Waters Research published last week, as chief executive officer Prem Watsa once again called the report “false” and “ill-informed” and reiterated his confidence in the company’s accounting on a Friday conference call.

Mr. Watsa and chief financial officer Jennifer Allen said Fairfax does quarterly checks for impairments of its investments through what Ms. Allen called a “robust process,” on a call to report its fourth quarter earnings for 2023. Fairfax’s evaluations typically rely on models that include cash flow projections from the management of its operating companies, she said.

Ms. Allen also reminded investors that Fairfax, as a company listed in Canada, reports its results using International Financial Reporting Standards (IRFS), rather than the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) standard required for companies based in the United States.

And she addressed Fairfax’s complex accounting decisions for several investments specifically targeted by Muddy Waters, including its stakes in restaurant company Recipe Inc., Dallas-based energy company EXCO Resources Inc., and the sale of a minority stake in its U.S.-based insurance and reinsurance subsidiary Odyssey Group Holdings Inc.

“In the last three years, our book value has increased by 25 per cent, 22 per cent and 34 per cent, and our stock price has doubled,” Mr. Watsa said.

In a report last Thursday, Muddy Waters said it believes Fairfax has overstated its balance sheet by US$4.5-billion due to accounting choices or transactions involving 13 of its investments, subsidiaries or joint ventures. Muddy Waters also questioned how Fairfax implemented a recent insurance industry accounting standard, IFRS 17, saying the company obtained far better results than typical property and casualty insurers.

The company took brief questions from Muddy Waters CEO Carson Block on Friday’s call. He pressed Fairfax to provide additional disclosure about associate transactions that would provide more detail on related cash flows and profits. “Will you be disclosing these associate transactions?” he said.

Ms. Allen responded that disclosure with respect to associate transactions is made “as applicable” in the company’s annual reports, according to IFRS.

But Mr. Block again pressed for more. “Rather than going for the bare minimum that IFRS requires, I mean, why not provide transparent, enhanced disclosure to be very investor friendly?” he said. “Obviously you could do the bare minimum but why leave it there?”

Mr. Watsa told Mr. Block that Fairfax has “taken a lot of time to go through the allegations you’ve made.”

“We’ve made the point very clearly that we will not tolerate false and misleading information,” he said, before calling for the next question from an analyst.

Mr. Block also noted that Muddy Waters published five detailed questions for Fairfax on its website ahead of Friday’s earnings call, where he reiterated that his company “remains short” on Fairfax’s stock.

In prepared remarks that echoed a statement Fairfax released earlier this week, Mr. Watsa said the company denies all allegations made by Muddy Waters, and said “the market has already spoken,” as Fairfax’s share price had recovered from its 12-per-cent plunge after the short-seller report was released last week.

“A week later, we are back at the price we were trading before their report,” he said, referring to the share price at Thursday’s close of markets.

Fairfax’s share price was down 1.4 per cent by mid-morning on Friday.

The Toronto-based insurer and asset manager reported fourth-quarter profit of US$1.67-billion, or US$52.87 per share, compared with US$2.48-billion, or US$91.87 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Full-year profit was US$5.1-billion, and Mr. Watsa said 2023 was “the best year in our history, by far.”

Analyst Phil Hardie of Scotia Capital Inc. said Fairfax “closed out a record year with solid [fourth-quarter] results,” in a note to clients. He also said the recovery in Fairfax suggests “the broader investment community concurs” with the company’s denial of the Muddy Waters allegations.

Muddy Waters, as a short-seller, profits when a stock falls. Short-selling is a bet that the share price will drop, with an investor borrowing shares, selling them and repaying the loan by returning new shares, hopefully bought at a lower price.

In Canada, the company is best known for issuing a devastating report in June, 2011, claiming Chinese-Canadian timber company Sino-Forest Corp. was a fraud. But other short theses it has published have missed the mark.

Mr. Watsa has tussled with short-sellers before. In 2006, Fairfax sued a group of prominent hedge fund managers, contending they had orchestrated a multiyear campaign to spread disinformation about Fairfax’s business model. Twelve years later, a judge dismissed the case.