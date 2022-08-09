Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. FFH-T has proposed to take Recipe Unlimited Corp. RECP-T private in a deal that values the restaurant chain owner at $1.2-billion.

Toronto-based Fairfax is already the controlling shareholder of Recipe, which owns restaurants including The Keg, Harvey’s and Swiss Chalet. The investment firm currently holds 45.8 per cent of the company’s shares and has offered $20.73 cash per share for most of the remainder; the Phelan family, which founded Recipe predecessor Cara, would continue to hold a stake in the private business through Cara Holdings Ltd. Cara currently holds nearly 22 per cent of the company’s shares.

The offer represents a 53.4-per-cent premium to Monday’s $13.51 closing price for Recipe’s shares, the company said in a statement Tuesday. A special committee of the Recipe Unlimited board of directors unanimously recommended moving forward with the deal, and the board plans to recommend that Recipe shareholders vote to approve it once a definitive agreement is negotiated, the statement said.

The company expects the deal to close in late 2022.

Recipe Unlimited owns roughly 20 fast-casual and fast food chains and a total of more than 1,200 restaurants. Roughly 82 per cent of its locations are franchised. Other restaurant chains it owns include St-Hubert, Kelsey’s, East Side Mario’s and New York Fries. Recipe has recently benefitted from customers’ growing comfort with dining in restaurants. Last week the company reported a 55.4-per-cent increase in system sales in the second quarter. Like other restaurant owners, however, the company has been affected by significant inflation in food prices and by a tight labour market.

This is the second announced take-private deal in less than a week for Fairfax, the insurance-and-investment conglomerate founded by CEO Prem Watsa.

Last week, Fairfax joined a consortium of owners and managers of New York Stock Exchange listed global shipper Atlas Corp. in announcing an offer to purchase the public shares of the company. The group, which also includes the company’s founding family and Atlas chairman David Sokol, a former Berkshire Hathaway executive, already owned about 72 per cent of Atlas, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Fairfax owns 48 per cent, a stake worth about US$1.9-billion.

The offer, a 32.1-per-cent premium over the 30-day average closing prices for Atlas, will cost the consortium more than US$1.1-billion. Fairfax did not disclose its exact contribution to the take-private offer. Atlas said its board planned to establish a special committee of independent directors to consider the proposal.

Another deal in the Canadian restaurant sector was also announced on Tuesday, as Montreal-based MTY Food Group Inc. said it had agreed to acquire BBQ Holdings Inc. in a deal worth roughly US$200-million. MTY owns roughly 80 fast-food and casual dining chains in Canada, the U.S. and overseas, including Mr. Sub, Pinkberry, Bâton Rouge and food-court staples such as Manchu Wok and Thai Express. Almost all of MTY’s 6,660 restaurants are franchised. BBQ holdings is the owner of Famous Dave’s and other casual and fast casual restaurants in the U.S., Canada, and the United Arab Emirates, with more than 200 franchised and 100 corporate-owned locations.

