Fate of CP Rail contract offer to be decided by union members today

The risk of a potential strike at CP Rail could be decided this afternoon once members from two unions complete voting on a three-year deal rejected by their negotiating teams.
At stake is whether the threat of a strike is immediately averted or additional efforts are required to secure labour peace.
Related: CP Rail faces key vote deadline for two union contracts
Federal Employment Minister Patty Hajdu ordered last month that the company’s offer be presented to union members in a vote administered by the Canadian Industrial Relations Board.
Voting was extended by two days due to a technical glitch.
The minister’s directive ended mediated talks between the railway and two unions: the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference which represents train operators and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which represents signal workers.
A Teamsters Canada spokesman says the union expects its members will reject the offer.
The union would immediately request that the railway resume negotiations to reach a deal without resorting to a strike.
The unions must give 72 hours notice if they proceed with a strike.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.