 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Fate of CP Rail contract offer to be decided by union members today

Fate of CP Rail contract offer to be decided by union members today

The Canadian Press

The risk of a potential strike at CP Rail could be decided this afternoon once members from two unions complete voting on a three-year deal rejected by their negotiating teams.

At stake is whether the threat of a strike is immediately averted or additional efforts are required to secure labour peace.

Related: CP Rail faces key vote deadline for two union contracts

Federal Employment Minister Patty Hajdu ordered last month that the company’s offer be presented to union members in a vote administered by the Canadian Industrial Relations Board.

Story continues below advertisement

Voting was extended by two days due to a technical glitch.

The minister’s directive ended mediated talks between the railway and two unions: the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference which represents train operators and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which represents signal workers.

A Teamsters Canada spokesman says the union expects its members will reject the offer.

The union would immediately request that the railway resume negotiations to reach a deal without resorting to a strike.

The unions must give 72 hours notice if they proceed with a strike.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.