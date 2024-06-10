Skip to main content
FDA advisory panel backs Eli Lilly Alzheimer’s drug
Reuters

A panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously on Monday to back Eli Lilly’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug, donanemab, saying its benefits outweigh risks posed by the treatment.

Lilly’s drug is a potential rival to Eisai and Biogen’s Leqembi, which won U.S. approval last July.

Experts also voted that the available data was sufficient to prove the drug’s effectiveness in patients.

The panel makes non-binding recommendations to the FDA, which the agency usually follows.

