Fed delivers emergency rate cut as risks from coronavirus mount

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference on Mar. 3, 2020, to discuss an announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee, in Washington.

The U.S. Federal Reserve made its first emergency rate cut since the financial crisis on Tuesday to help the world’s largest economy cope with mounting risks posed by the coronavirus.

In a unanimous decision by the Fed’s rate-setting committee, the U.S. central bank cut the target range for the federal funds rate by 50 basis points to 1 per cent to 1.25 per cent.

The decision followed a statement by Group of Seven finance ministers and central bankers pledging to support the global economy however necessary during the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“The fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong,” the Fed’s rate-setting committee said in a statement. “However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. … The Committee is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook and will use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.”

The Fed made its decision ahead of a policy meeting on March 17 and 18, marking the first time it has made an unscheduled rate cut since 2008.

“The Fed showed its hand today, not by cutting 50 basis points, which we expected was coming, but by doing so without waiting for their regular meeting which was only a couple of weeks away,” said Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC Capital Markets, in a client note. “That rare move underscores the depths of their concern on where the economy is headed as U.S. cases emerge and the virus spreads in more export markets.”

While the G7 vowed to “use all appropriate policy tools,” it also stopped short of unveiling any co-ordinated response. It did, however, raise the prospect of governments unveiling fiscal stimulus to support the economy.

“Alongside strengthening efforts to expand health services, G7 finance ministers are ready to take actions, including fiscal measures where appropriate, to aid in the response to the virus and support the economy during this phase,” the group said.

Speaking with reporters in Halifax, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Finance Minister Bill Morneau has been in close contact with his counterparts both at the G7 and the G20.

“We are coordinating globally to try and make sure that there is a lesser impact on the global economy,” Mr. Trudeau said.

“We also recognize that there will be impacts on Canadian businesses, on Canadian entrepreneurs, and we will always look for ways to minimize that impact and perhaps give help where help is needed.”

The Bank of Canada will announce a rate decision on Wednesday, when it’s widely expected to cut its policy rate. Traders have fully priced in a 25-basis-point rate cut, and there are increasing bets the Bank will make a 50-basis-point move of its own.

“For the Bank of Canada, it’s now a no brainer that they too will be cutting rates this week, and while that won't be an intermeeting move, it certainly opens the door to the Bank of Canada delivering 50 basis points,” said Mr. Shenfeld.

U.S. benchmarks, which had been down substantially before the Fed statement, rebounded sharply immediately after the statement’s release, continuing a rebound that began on Monday when markets began to anticipate a strong response from central banks.

The S&P 500 rebounded as much as 2.5 per cent in a matter of minutes, though the rally subsided. By mid-morning trading, the index was up just 0.5 per cent from the start of the day.

Similarly, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 600 points, rising above 27,000 before settling back.

In Canada, the S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 206 points or 1.3 per cent in mid-morning trading.

Bond yields fell as prices increased. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond fell 7.3 basis points to 1.094 per cent – although the yield was lower in early trading on Monday, before rebounding toward the end of the day’s session.

Canadian yield-sensitive stocks enjoyed some of the biggest gains, as their dividends shone relative to shrinking bond yields.

Fortis Inc., a utility, rallied more than 2 per cent. Telecommunication firm BCE Inc. increase 0.5 per cent but Telus Corp. rose 1.7 per cent.

“U.S. 10-year Treasuries have entered all-time-low territory and Canadian treasuries are retesting their 2016 levels. As a result, the valuation of telcos relative to bond yields is now entering what we see as the most attractive levels in a decade,” Jeff Fan, an analyst at Bank of Nova Scotia, said in a note released on Monday.

However, Canadian energy stocks continued to languish amid concerns about global economic activity. Suncor Energy Inc. fell 1.1 per cent.

