Fed warns pandemic will ‘weigh heavily’ on economic growth, path back to prosperity will be much slower

The U.S. Federal Reserve warned on Wednesday that the path back to prosperity is likely to be slower than the White House and the stock market would like.
The U.S. central bank, which wrapped up a two-day meeting, indicated it intends to keep its key interest rate pinned at its current level near zero through 2022, as it nurses an economy that will take years to recover its pre-pandemic levels of employment.
The Fed, which has already unleashed unprecedented amounts of support for the coronavirus-wracked economy, announced no new initiatives, but took a reassuring tone, declaring in a policy statement that it remains “committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy.”
There was no mistaking its restrained outlook, though. The central bank warned that “the ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risk over the medium term.”
Jobs numbers published last week had indicated an unexpected bounce in job creation and raised hopes for a vigorous and quick recovery. The Fed’s statement was effectively a warning to keep those high hopes in check.
The effects of the pandemic will linger for years, according to the economic projections that were published alongside the policy statement. The projections incorporate the individual forecasts of Federal Reserve Board members and Federal Reserve Bank presidents.
Their median forecast envisages a 6.5 per cent plunge in economic output this year. That would be the greatest annual decline since at least 1948, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
Gross domestic product is expected to bounce back over the next couple of years, expanding 5 per cent next year and 3.5 per cent in 2022. “Nevertheless, that would still leave GDP below its pre-pandemic path,” noted Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics.
The jobs market, too, is likely to remain well below its pre-pandemic exuberance, according to the Fed.
Unemployment will average 9.3 per cent this year, according to the median Fed forecast. It is expected to fall to 6.5 per cent next year and 5.5 per cent in 2022.
While that would mark a vast improvement over the current 13.3 per cent level, it would still be well above the rate at the beginning of this year, when only 3.5 per cent of the labor force was jobless.
The stock market took the Fed news in its stride, with the benchmark S&P 500 barely budging. There does appear to be a wide gulf, though, between the exuberance that has propelled stock prices higher over the past two months and the muted outlook of the Fed.
The Fed’s grim projections for 2020 also cast a cloud over Donald Trump’s re-election chances in November. The projections may re-ignite enthusiasm among Republicans for new rounds of spending to ensure the recovery is as strong as possible.
