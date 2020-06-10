Fed warns pandemic will ‘weigh heavily’ on economic growth, path back to prosperity will be much slower

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Fed warns pandemic will ‘weigh heavily’ on economic growth, path back to prosperity will be much slower

Ian McGugan
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The U.S. Federal Reserve warned on Wednesday that the path back to prosperity is likely to be slower than the White House and the stock market would like.

The U.S. central bank, which wrapped up a two-day meeting, indicated it intends to keep its key interest rate pinned at its current level near zero through 2022, as it nurses an economy that will take years to recover its pre-pandemic levels of employment.

The Fed, which has already unleashed unprecedented amounts of support for the coronavirus-wracked economy, announced no new initiatives, but took a reassuring tone, declaring in a policy statement that it remains “committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy.”

Story continues below advertisement

There was no mistaking its restrained outlook, though. The central bank warned that “the ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risk over the medium term.”

Jobs numbers published last week had indicated an unexpected bounce in job creation and raised hopes for a vigorous and quick recovery. The Fed’s statement was effectively a warning to keep those high hopes in check.

The effects of the pandemic will linger for years, according to the economic projections that were published alongside the policy statement. The projections incorporate the individual forecasts of Federal Reserve Board members and Federal Reserve Bank presidents.

Their median forecast envisages a 6.5 per cent plunge in economic output this year. That would be the greatest annual decline since at least 1948, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Gross domestic product is expected to bounce back over the next couple of years, expanding 5 per cent next year and 3.5 per cent in 2022. “Nevertheless, that would still leave GDP below its pre-pandemic path,” noted Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

The jobs market, too, is likely to remain well below its pre-pandemic exuberance, according to the Fed.

Unemployment will average 9.3 per cent this year, according to the median Fed forecast. It is expected to fall to 6.5 per cent next year and 5.5 per cent in 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

While that would mark a vast improvement over the current 13.3 per cent level, it would still be well above the rate at the beginning of this year, when only 3.5 per cent of the labor force was jobless.

The stock market took the Fed news in its stride, with the benchmark S&P 500 barely budging. There does appear to be a wide gulf, though, between the exuberance that has propelled stock prices higher over the past two months and the muted outlook of the Fed.

The Fed’s grim projections for 2020 also cast a cloud over Donald Trump’s re-election chances in November. The projections may re-ignite enthusiasm among Republicans for new rounds of spending to ensure the recovery is as strong as possible.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies