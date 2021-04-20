 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
Sale ends in
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
save over $140
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Federal budget 2021: Liberals seek to tighten corporate tax laws and close loopholes but avoid sweeping changes

James BradshawBanking Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ottawa proposed a 3 per cent tax on digital giants like Google, Amazon and Facebook as other countries consider similar measures.

REUTERS FILE PHOTO/Reuters

The federal budget aims to tighten up corporate tax laws rather than reform them, applying rules more strictly and closing loopholes instead of making wider changes to the tax burden on companies.

In several instances, the budget released on Monday takes aim at businesses – most notably multinational corporations – that exploit weaknesses in existing laws to avoid paying taxes. But the government made no broader move to raise or cut core taxes for companies in Canada, even as U.S. President Joe Biden looks to raise rates for American companies and his administration has endorsed a global minimum corporate rate.

“You don’t see any major tax cuts or any major tax increases there in terms of the broadened base for general corporate tax, or even for small business tax,” Jamie Golombek, managing director of tax and estate planning at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said in an interview. “I think there’s some hesitation on the part of governments to do anything major and dramatic ... until we see how long it takes for the recovery to fully kick in.”

Story continues below advertisement

Child care, recovery benefits, OAS increases – everything you need to know

For this generation of Liberals, government’s role is to do everything within its reach

Federal government targets child care, COVID-19 relief in a wave of new spending, as deficit projected to hit $354-billion

Instead, new measures are designed to keep Canada aligned with other countries on common issues of concern. Only on one especially hot-button matter – the taxation of digital giants like Google, Facebook and Amazon – has Canada diverged from the pack by introducing an interim 3-per-cent tax while waiting for a consensus approach to coalesce internationally.

One of the most significant proposals released on Monday would raise an estimated $5.3-billion in tax revenue over five years by limiting the extent to which businesses can deduct the interest they pay when borrowing to fund their operations. The government claims some companies “use excessive deductions of interest” and that Canada is the only G7 country that has yet to take action to address the problem.

Personal finance columnist Rob Carrick outlines the federal budget’s plans for discounted child care, money for seniors and extending the interest-free period for student loans. But the budget is light on details on how Ottawa will pay for pandemic recovery measures and what it will do to cool the housing market.

Starting in 2023, the amount of interest some businesses can deduct would be capped at 40 per cent of profits in the first year, and 30 per cent in subsequent years, with some relief provided for small businesses. The government expects to release draft legislation this summer.

Another measure targets companies that exploit differences between Canadian and foreign laws to avoid paying taxes on some income. The government is proposing changes to the Income Tax Act, made in stages, to eliminate benefits from what are called “hybrid mismatch arrangements,” boosting tax revenues by an estimated $775-million over four years.

“It’s more a question of tightening up the rules and looking specifically at international tax and protecting the tax base,” Fred O’Riordan, National tax policy leader at Ernst & Young LLP, said in an interview.

Starting next January, the government plans to impose a 3-per-cent tax on some revenue collected by the largest digital services giants, such as Google and Facebook. The proposal fleshes out a promise made in the government’s fall economic statement, and is estimated to raise $3.4-billion over five years.

The tax would apply to any revenue on digital services that rely on data and content from Canadian users – such as social media, online marketplaces and advertising, as well as the sale of user data – and apply only to companies with gross revenue of at least €750-million, or about $1.5-billion.

Story continues below advertisement

In total, the government estimates its new corporate tax measures would generate nearly $16-billion in revenue over five years. The budget also allocates new spending to the Canada Revenue Agency, including $304-million over five years to combat tax evasion and avoidance, and $230-million over five years to more rigorously collect outstanding taxes.

The 2021 federal budget will continue economic support for businesses and individuals through the summer with a roadmap to wind them down later in the year as more Canadians are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies