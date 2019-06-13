Federal carbon tax would have to double to meet Canada’s climate-change commitments, report says

The federal carbon tax would have to double – and apply in all provinces – in order for Canada to meet its international climate-change commitments through the use of carbon pricing alone, the Parliamentary Budget Office said in a report Thursday.

Taking into account federal and provincial policies announced to date, Canada is expected to fall short of its pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

The PBO estimates that an additional carbon price of $52 a tonne in 2030 would be required if Canada relied on that policy alone to meet its target. That’s on top of the federal tax that will climb to $50 a tonne in 2022 in the four provinces where it applies, and on top of pricing systems in provinces that have their own.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the PBO scenario, Canada would have a carbon levy of $102 a tonne in 2030, resulting in a 23-cents per litre tax on gasoline.

The federal carbon tax is a key issue in the upcoming election campaign. Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer and right-of-centre premiers are attacking the Liberal levy. It applies in four provinces – Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and New Brunswick – and Alberta expected to be covered after Premier Jason Kenney killed the provincial levy there.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna insists Canada is on track to meet its commitments under the 2015 Paris climate-change treaty, though new measures will be required to close the gap. Ms. McKenna has said the government will not rely solely on a carbon price, noting it has adopted 50 other measures to reduce emissions.

Mr. Scheer is due to release his climate plan next week, and has indicated it will not include a carbon tax. He has not committed to meet Canada’s Paris target, but said this week that a Conservative government would focus on global emissions.

Environment and Climate Change Canada currently projects a gap of 79 megatonnes, 13 per cent higher than the goal of 513 MT.

Parliament Budget Officer Yves Giroux said the rising tax would have a “not huge” impact on the economy, reducing activity by 0.35 per cent in 2030 compared to the level projected under current policies. He said the carbo tax is the lowest-cost approach to reducing emissions, compared to regulatory action or subsidies.

The report said the oil sands production would “remain viable” under carbon tax of $102 per tonne, but would not grow. Under current policies, oil sands emissions are expected to be the fastest growing source of emissions, though companies are investing heavily in technologies that reduce costs and emissions-per-barrel.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Giroux noted the PBO made no effort to assess the damage that climate change would have on the Canadian economy, saying that was beyond the scope of the study. Nor did it assess how Canada’s policies would fit into a global effort to limit the increase in global temperatures and avoid the most catastrophic impacts.

The PBO scenario would see the federal government impose an additional levy on all GHG emission in the country, starting at $6 a tonne in 2023 and growing to $52 by 2030. It also assume the tax would be applied on all emissions from industry, including the oil sands. Current federal and provincial policies apply the tax to only a small portion of an industry’s GHGs, in order to provide incentives to cut emission while protecting international competitiveness.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.