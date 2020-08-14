 Skip to main content
Report on Business

Federal Competition Bureau investigating Amazon in Canada

Josh O’Kane
The federal Competition Bureau says it is investigating Amazon.com and asking Canadian retailers to share experiences that might constitute an “abuse of dominance” by the e-commerce giant.

The bureau revealed Friday that it had been investigating the company since early 2020, and is seeking to learn whether the Canadian Amazon.ca marketplace had restricted fair competition to the detriment of consumers and businesses. It said “there is no conclusion of wrongdoing at this time.”

An Amazon warehouse north of Calgary in Balzac, Alta., is shown on Monday, May 4, 2020.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Amazon has risen to become one of the world’s most valuable companies, with a market capitalization of US$1.6-trillion. It has spent the past two and a half decades becoming the global hub for e-commerce, in large part by campaigning for consumer convenience and selling wares with razor-thin margins.

In the process, Amazon has become the target of numerous investigations worldwide over potential anti-competitive behaviour, including from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the European Union’s antitrust commission.

Canada’s Competition Bureau said it is examining Amazon policies that might hurt the willingness of third-party sellers who use Amazon’s marketplace to sell their wares for a lower price elsewhere. It’s also examining whether third-party sellers who choose not to use Amazon’s proprietary warehouse-fulfillment system, or its advertisement system, face barriers to making sales.

The bureau is additionally seeking to learn whether Amazon exerts strategies that might push consumers to buy its own products over those of competing sellers. It’s asking retailers operating in Canada to confidentially share details over e-mail.

An Amazon spokesperson said by e-mail that the company was complying with the investigation, and that it supports the growth of Canadian retailers that sell through its site.

The Competition Bureau declined an interview request, saying that it was obligated by law to investigate confidentially.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

