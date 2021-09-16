 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Federal Court agrees to hear TekSavvy’s appeal of CRTC decision on wholesale broadband rates

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Federal Court has agreed to hear TekSavvy Solutions Inc.’s appeal of a controversial ruling on wholesale broadband rates by Canada’s telecom regulator.

In May, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) reversed its own 2019 decision that lowered the rates large phone and cable companies can charge smaller internet service providers (ISPs) for access to their networks.

The decision sparked outrage among small internet-service providers including Chatham, Ont.-based Teksavvy, which is also petitioning the federal cabinet to reinstate the 2019 decision and to remove CRTC chairman Ian Scott.

Story continues below advertisement

In order to encourage competition in the internet market, the telecom regulator requires larger providers to sell network access to smaller players at regulated rates. The independent ISPs then sell service to their own customers.

In August, 2019, the CRTC slashed the rates that the large telecoms can charge and ordered them to make substantial retroactive payments – at the time totalling an estimated $325-million, according to court documents – to third-party operators to compensate for the higher, interim rates that had been in place since 2016.

The ruling prompted legal and regulatory challenges from the large telecoms, who argued the new rates were so low that they would stifle network investments. Both the Federal Court of Appeal and the federal cabinet declined to overturn the CRTC’s ruling, leaving the final decision up to the regulator itself.

After a lengthy review, the commission reversed its 2019 decision, saying that it found significant errors. The CRTC opted to largely maintain the interim rates that have been in place since 2016, with some adjustments.

The CRTC’s reversal prompted Teksavvy to scrap its plans to enter the wireless market and to pull out of an auction for 5G airwaves because of insufficient funds.

In court documents, the independent telecom argues that the regulator erred by reverting to the 2016 rates instead of again going through the process of calculating the cost of providing service.

The Federal Court of Appeal on Wednesday granted Teksavvy leave to appeal the CRTC’s decision. A spokesperson for the CRTC declined to comment.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies