Federal court dismisses bid to reverse CRTC ruling lowering broadband rates

The Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed a case by Canada’s large phone and cable companies, who had argued that the telecom regulator erred and exceeded its powers when it lowered the rates the companies are permitted to charge smaller internet providers for access to their networks.
The federal appeal was one of three avenues that the phone and cable companies had pursued in the hopes of overturning the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s August, 2019, ruling. The companies had also appealed to the federal cabinet, which last month declined to overturn the ruling but said the new, lower rates could stifle investment in telecom networks. The final decision now rests with the CRTC, which is in the midst of reviewing its ruling.
In a decision issued Thursday, Justice Eleanor Dawson said BCE Inc. and the five cable operators failed to demonstrate that the CRTC made legal errors when it lowered wholesale broadband rates last year.
Justice Dawson ordered BCE and the five cable operators – Rogers Communications Inc., Shaw Communications Inc., Quebecor Inc.'s Videotron Ltd., Cogeco Communications Inc. and Eastlink Inc.'s owner Bragg Communications Inc. – to pay legal costs to internet service provider Teksavvy Solutions Inc. and the Canadian Network Operators Consortium Inc. (CNOC).
CNOC is an an industry group for independent internet-service providers (ISPs) that has since renamed itself to the the Competitive Network Operators of Canada.
The concerns of the phone and cable companies were mostly about the methods that the CRTC used to set the new wholesale broadband rates and the conclusions it arrived at, Justice Dawson wrote.
“The commission may adopt and apply any method it considers appropriate for determining rates,” she wrote. “The proper avenue of recourse lies with the commission itself.”
In order to encourage competition in the internet market, the large phone and cable companies are required to sell access to their networks to third-party operators such as TekSavvy and Distributel Communications Ltd. Those companies then sell internet service to their customers.
Last summer, the CRTC reduced the rates that the larger telecoms are able to charge third-party operators. It also ordered them to make retroactive payments to the third-party operators to compensate them for the higher prices that have been charged since the CRTC set interim rates in 2016. The phone and cable companies estimated at the time that the retroactive payments would total $325-million, according to court documents.
