 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Federal court dismisses bid to reverse CRTC ruling lowering broadband rates

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed a case by Canada’s large phone and cable companies, who had argued that the telecom regulator erred and exceeded its powers when it lowered the rates the companies are permitted to charge smaller internet providers for access to their networks.

The federal appeal was one of three avenues that the phone and cable companies had pursued in the hopes of overturning the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s August, 2019, ruling. The companies had also appealed to the federal cabinet, which last month declined to overturn the ruling but said the new, lower rates could stifle investment in telecom networks. The final decision now rests with the CRTC, which is in the midst of reviewing its ruling.

In a decision issued Thursday, Justice Eleanor Dawson said BCE Inc. and the five cable operators failed to demonstrate that the CRTC made legal errors when it lowered wholesale broadband rates last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Justice Dawson ordered BCE and the five cable operators – Rogers Communications Inc., Shaw Communications Inc., Quebecor Inc.'s Videotron Ltd., Cogeco Communications Inc. and Eastlink Inc.'s owner Bragg Communications Inc. – to pay legal costs to internet service provider Teksavvy Solutions Inc. and the Canadian Network Operators Consortium Inc. (CNOC).

CNOC is an an industry group for independent internet-service providers (ISPs) that has since renamed itself to the the Competitive Network Operators of Canada.

The concerns of the phone and cable companies were mostly about the methods that the CRTC used to set the new wholesale broadband rates and the conclusions it arrived at, Justice Dawson wrote.

“The commission may adopt and apply any method it considers appropriate for determining rates,” she wrote. “The proper avenue of recourse lies with the commission itself.”

In order to encourage competition in the internet market, the large phone and cable companies are required to sell access to their networks to third-party operators such as TekSavvy and Distributel Communications Ltd. Those companies then sell internet service to their customers.

Last summer, the CRTC reduced the rates that the larger telecoms are able to charge third-party operators. It also ordered them to make retroactive payments to the third-party operators to compensate them for the higher prices that have been charged since the CRTC set interim rates in 2016. The phone and cable companies estimated at the time that the retroactive payments would total $325-million, according to court documents.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies