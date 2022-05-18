The federal court has dismissed Telus Corp.’s request to block Quebecor Inc.’s purchase of 5G airwaves in British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba.

Quebecor’s Videotron Ltd. subsidiary spent $830-million to acquire 294 blocks of spectrum in last year’s federal auction. More than half of its investment went to provinces outside of Quebec – Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and B.C. – as the company looks to expand its wireless business beyond its home market.

The airwaves in question are in the 3,500-megahertz range, which is beachfront property for the delivery of 5G wireless services. In a bid to encourage wireless competition, Ottawa set aside up to 50 megahertz of spectrum for smaller carriers in areas where enough licenses were available.

Videotron, which offers telecom services in Quebec and Ontario, was permitted to bid on the set-aside spectrum, allowing it to purchase the spectrum at lower prices than what the three national carriers – BCE’s Bell Canada, Telus and Rogers Communications Inc. – paid for similar slices.

Vancouver-based Telus filed an application for judicial review last August seeking to block Quebecor’s purchase. Telus argued that the Montreal-based telecom did not meet the requirements to bid on those blocks of spectrum because the telecom is not “actively providing commercial telecommunications services to the general public” in those regions, as required by the auction rules.

Videotron was deemed eligible by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) on the basis of services provided by its affiliate, Fibrenoire Inc., which provides businesses with fibre-optic connectivity services. Videotron bought Fibrenoire for $125-million in 2016.

Federal court Justice Alan Diner awarded Videotron costs, stating in written reasons released earlier this week that Telus “has not provided a basis for the court to intervene.” The telecom simply prefers a more restrictive interpretation of the auction rules than the one that the government has chosen, Justice Diner wrote.

“This judicial review is not the first time that Telus has opposed a pro-competitive interpretation or application of the eligibility criteria,” Justice Diner wrote. However, despite Telus’s previous objections, the industry minister “decided to proceed largely as initially proposed with respect to the set-aside auction, framed by the objective of increased competition,” he added.

Representatives of Telus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for Quebecor declined to comment.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.