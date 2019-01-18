 Skip to main content

Report on Business Federal Court of Appeal upholds ruling on CN paying damages to grain-shipping company

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Federal Court of Appeal upholds ruling on CN paying damages to grain-shipping company

Montreal
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

A CN locomotive moves in the railway yard in Dartmouth, N.S.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The Federal Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling that found the courts have jurisdiction to determine the damages Canadian National Railway Co. must pay after breaching its service obligations to a Prairie grain-shipping company during a bumper crop five years ago.

The case goes back to a complaint filed by Calgary-based Louis Dreyfus Commodities Canada Ltd. to the Canadian Transportation Agency.

Dreyfus said CN failed to provide enough rail cars to some of its grain elevators in Alberta and Saskatchewan to ship the record 2013-2014 grain crop.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency ruled in favour of Dreyfus and CN filed an appeal, arguing unsuccessfully that the transportation regulator did not take into account the exceptional size of the crop, the effect extreme cold weather had on the rail system or demands from other grain companies.

CN also argued before the Federal Court that it lacked jurisdiction to consider damages based on the railway’s confidential contract with Dreyfus.

The decision Thursday by the appeal court rejected that argument. The tribunal did not disclose any damages to be paid by CN.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter