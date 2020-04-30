Federal deficit could hit $252.1-billion this year, may rise if emergency programs extended: PBO

Open this photo in gallery The Peace Tower is seen on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, in a file photo. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

A new report by the Parliamentary Budget Officer says this year’s federal deficit could reach $252.1-billion, representing 12.7 per cent of Canada’s GDP.

The report by Yves Giroux cautions that the figures are an illustrative scenario of what could happen and are not a forecast of the most likely outcome.

The report also noted that the deficit could be larger if the government decides that current emergency programs need to be extended later into the year or if the government approves new spending to stimulate the economy once most businesses are allowed to open.

Under the PBO’s scenario, the federal debt-to-GDP ratio would rise to 48.4 per cent in the 2020-21 fiscal year, a level not seen since 1999-00. However, the report points out that such a level would still be below the peak of 66.6 per cent of GDP reached in 1995-96.

“Once the budgetary measures expire and the economy recovers, the federal debt-to-GDP ratio should stabilize and then start declining under pre-crisis fiscal policy settings,” the PBO report states. “However, should some of the measures be extended or made permanent, the federal debt ratio could keep rising.” ​

