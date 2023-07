Open this photo in gallery: Thales will provide in-service support for the CAF Minor Warships and Auxiliary Vessels.Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

The federal government on Wednesday said it had awarded a $450-million service contract to defense electronics firm Thales Canada Inc to ensure the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) fleet “remains operationally fit.”

Under the five-year contract, Thales will provide in-service support for the CAF Minor Warships and Auxiliary Vessels.