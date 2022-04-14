A person navigates to the on-line social-media pages of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission on a cellphone in Ottawa on May 17, 2021.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The federal cabinet has declined to intervene in a ruling by Canada’s telecom regulator that forces the Big Three national wireless carriers and SaskTel to sell network access to eligible regional competitors.

The April 2021 ruling from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission stopped short of opening up national wireless networks to competitors without their own infrastructure, known in the industry as mobile virtual network operators, or MVNOs.

That prompted Data on Tap Inc., an MVNO branded as dotmobile, to petition the federal cabinet to overturn the ruling. The company was seeking mandated network access for companies that don’t have spectrum licences or own and operate radio-access networks. (Spectrum refers to the airwaves used to transmit wireless signals).

Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said in a statement that cabinet “carefully considered the petition.” It concluded that expanding network access to providers that don’t own spectrum and have no invested in building out wireless networks “would undermine the work of smaller regional providers that have already invested substantially to increase competition,” Mr. Champagne said.

More to come.

