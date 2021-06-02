Federal government extends BCAP, HASCAP business loan programs to the end of 2021

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Federal government extends BCAP, HASCAP business loan programs to the end of 2021

Mark Rendell
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland responds to questions from MPs after she delivered the federal budget in the House of Commons in Ottawa on April 19, 2021.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The federal government announced on Wednesday that it is extending two emergency business loan programs until the end of the year, and outlined its rationale for the new hiring subsidy program that comes into effect this month.

The Business Credit Availability Program (BCAP) and the Highly Affected Sectors Credit Availability Program (HASCAP), designed to help hard-hit companies manage cash flow throughout the pandemic, were set to expire at the end of the month.

These co-lending and loan-guarantee programs will now run until Dec. 31. The BCAP and HASCAP, which are administered in partnership with private banks, have provided around $2-billion and $732-million worth of loans respectively to date.

Story continues below advertisement

In a news conference on Wednesday, Finance Minister Minister Chrystia Freeland also outlined the government’s thinking on the new Canada Recovery Hiring Program (CRHP), which will be available retroactively as of June 6.

Private, Canadian-controlled companies that have experienced a significant revenue drop – calculated in the same manner as the existing Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) program – can apply to be reimbursed for 50 per cent of their added payroll expenses, compared with a baseline period of March 14 to April 10. The goal is to encourage companies to rehire workers or increase their wages and hours.

The $595-million program was introduced in the April budget and is intended to dovetail with CEWS, which winds down over the summer. It will be administered by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and run until Nov. 20.

Some economists have criticized the program for excluding newly formed businesses. To be eligible, a company needs to have had a payroll account with the CRA as of March 15, 2020. Ms. Freeland said this exclusion was by design.

“Our support needs to be increasingly targeted, and the companies who need our support the most … are the companies that were hit by COVID as an external shock,” she said.

“We have supported them with a suite of measures throughout the pandemic, and now that we see the light at the end of the tunnel, this particular program is targeted at helping those hardest-hit companies come roaring back.”

She also defended the fact that the program, despite its name, does not actually require companies to hire new workers. Businesses can also be reimbursed for increasing employee wages or hours

Story continues below advertisement

“We didn’t want to say to companies, ‘Hey, you only get money if you hire a new person, but you’re not going to get support if you increase the hours of that part-time worker to full time.’ We wanted to create an equally powerful incentive to do that, because that is important for Canadian workers,” she said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies