Report on Business Federal government fires back at airlines, says it has authority to impose passenger-rights law

Eric Atkins Transportation Reporter
The federal government has fired back against the airlines in a legal battle over its new passenger rights law, saying it has the authority to write rules on how the carriers deal with delayed customers or lost baggage.

The Attorney-General of Canada, responding to an airline industry application to overturn the new rules in the Federal Court of Appeal, said the rules that cover all carriers flying into, out of and within Canada were written after extensive consultation and fall within its regulation-making authority.

The air passenger protection regulations the industry is seeking court permission to appeal are going into effect in two stages – the first set is in force as of July 15 while the second part kicks in on Dec. 15. The rules set minimum compensation for delayed or bumped passengers, lost luggage, in addition to limiting at three hours the amount of time airlines can make boarded passengers wait on the tarmac.

The court has not decided if it will grant the application to appeal the rules.

