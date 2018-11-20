 Skip to main content

Report on Business Federal government has no plan to improve internet access for rural Canadians: auditor

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Federal government has no plan to improve internet access for rural Canadians: auditor

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Canada’s auditor general says people who live in rural and remote parts of the country don’t have high-speed internet access because the federal government doesn’t want to pay for a plan to give it to them.

In a report Tuesday, Michael Ferguson says the government has been told again and again by different authorities that Canada needs a national broadband strategy, so people who live outside cities don’t get left behind in the digital economy. Without high-speed internet connections, people can lose out on everything from job opportunities to medical treatment.

Ferguson says that in 2013, a government analysis found that running high-speed internet to 99 per cent of Canadians would cost between $1.1 billion and $1.7 billion.

Story continues below advertisement

But governments haven’t wanted to set a budget for carrying out a plan, so the innovation and economic development department hasn’t made one up.

Two partial programs, totalling $740 million, didn’t give bidders enough information to put together really useful proposals, and also didn’t check whether the projects they proposed might have been done without public funding. So they did not get as much bang for the buck as they could have.

The auditor says the first step the government should take is to set a standard for the minimum amount of internet connectivity Canadians can expect in different parts of the country, and work on a plan from there.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019