Federal government investing $1.44-billion in Telesat to bring broadband Internet to rural Canada

Irene Galea
President and CEO of Telesat Dan Goldberg takes part in a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The federal government is investing $1.44-billion in satellite company Telesat to provide broadband Internet to Canada’s rural and remote areas.

Ottawa-based Telesat’s global network, dubbed Lightspeed, is composed of 298 Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, operate 35 times closer to the Earth than traditional telecommunications satellites.

The company, founded in 1969, already operates a fleet of geostationary satellites 36,000 kilometres above the Earth.

Telesat Lightspeed will enable broadband Internet and LTE and 5G connectivity in Canada starting in 2024, ultimately connecting approximately 40,000 households in rural and remote regions, the company said in a release.

The announcement comes days before the Liberal government is expected to call a fall election, and follows years of longstanding industry and government efforts to provide high-speed internet to rural households.

The financing will come in the form of a $790-million repayable loan and a $650-million preferred share equity investment for which the government would receive a dividend. The government will also receive warrants that can be converted into common shares. Telesat plans to become publicly traded on the Nasdaq sometime this summer, and could list on the Toronto Stock Exchange after that.

Telesat also attracted $400-million in investment from the Quebec government earlier this year, and announced a further $109-million partnership with the Government of Ontario in early August.

In 2019, the Liberal budget included $1.7-billion funding for broadband infrastructure, including the Universal Broadband Fund to support broadband projects across the country, support for low-Earth orbit satellite capacity, and two new Statistics Canada surveys to measure broadband usage.

The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified calls for more equitable internet connection. According to the CRTC, just 45 per cent of Canadian households in rural areas have broadband speeds of at least 50 Mbps download and 10 Mbps upload and access to unlimited data. The government set a target of providing everyone in Canada with access to high-speed internet at minimum speeds of 50/10 Mbps by 2030.

The satellites that make up Telesat’s US$5-billion LEO constellation are being made by French-Italian aerospace manufacturer Thales Alenia Space. Telesat announced in February that it has chosen MDA, a long-standing Cannadian space robotics company, to produce antennas for the satellites.

The company has committed to $3.6 billion in capital expenditures in Canada, as well as $1.6 billion in Canadian operating expenses over the next 15 years.

“Today’s announcement is about building a strong future for Canada,” said Chrystia Freeland, deputy prime minister in a release. “It strengthens our position as a global leader in the technologies of tomorrow and helps ensure that all Canadian communities have access to the critical infrastructure that is high-speed Internet.”

Telesat is among many who are developing LEO technology. Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have both launched their own projects. Musk’s Starlink LEO, though SpaceX, has already launched more than 1000 satellites and started offering services to Canadians. Meanwhile Amazon’s Project Kuiper aims to create a network of 3,236 satellites to provide internet across the U.S. OneWeb, a London-based space internet venture, has also launched some of its 648-planned satellites, and expects to offer global service in 2022.

The company said it will maintain up to 700 jobs, and will support post-secondary students through 100 co-op jobs and $800,000 in scholarships, with a focus on women in STEM programs.

