Federal government sells stake in Ridley Terminals Inc. for $350-million

Federal government sells stake in Ridley Terminals Inc. for $350-million

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
The Canadian government has signed a deal to sell a 90 per cent stake in Ridley Terminals Inc. to a company owned by Riverstone Holdings and AMCI Group for $350-million.

The remaining 10 per cent stake will be transferred to the Lax Kw’alaams Band and the Metlakatla First Nation at the close of the sale.

Ridley Terminals, a federal Crown corporation, operates on Ridley Island in Prince Rupert, B.C.

It transfers bulk commodities such as coal and petroleum coke from rail cars to ocean-going vessels.

The Canada Development Investment Corp. put the stake in the company up for sale last year.

The deal is subject to the successful completion of a review by the Competition Bureau and other customary closing conditions.

