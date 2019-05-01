Ottawa to exempt some oil sands projects from reviews if Alberta maintains emissions cap

The federal government will exempt non-mining oil sands projects from impact-assessment reviews as long as Alberta’s new, United Conservative Party government maintains the province’s legislated cap on greenhouse gas emissions from the oil sands, a source said Tuesday.
The exemption will apply despite the fact the previous NDP government of Rachel Notley never enacted regulations to give force to the emissions cap, the source said.
Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna will release a list Wednesday of proposed projects that would be subject to federal review under the Impact Assessment Act, a hotly contested bill that will overhaul the way Ottawa approves major resource projects.
The government’s decision to exempt non-mining oil sands projects – which use steam and solvents to extract bitumen – from impact assessments avoids a bruising political battle with new Premier Jason Kenney over the issue and satisfies a key demand of Ms. Notley and the oil and gas industry regarding the bill.
At his swearing-in Tuesday in Edmonton, Mr. Kenney called the oil sands emissions cap “an academic abstraction,” signalling he is neither prepared to enact legislation cancelling it nor pass the regulations needed to give it teeth.
“We always thought it was peculiar that Alberta alone amongst major energy producers would cap its future prosperity,” Mr. Kenney said. "Having said that, we are nowhere close to hitting a cap and we have not committed to amending the legislation.”
Mr. Kenney has railed against the federal legislation, Bill C-69, and is due to appear before a Senate committee Thursday to air his concerns over the bill, which has drawn angry reactions from the oil industry and its supporters. During the provincial election campaign, United Conservative Party officials indicated that a UCP government would likely scrap the cap and would oppose any effort by Ottawa to subject non-mining oil sands developments to federal reviews.
The Liberal government says the legislation provides greater environmental protections and a stronger voice for Indigenous communities in reviewing resource projects that affect them, while federal and provincial Conservatives argue it will kill development and jobs.
The project list to be released Wednesday will reveal which proposed developments are to receive full federal reviews by impact-assessment panels and which will not. It will include oil sands projects, but will exempt the non-mining projects – known as in situ – as long as provincial legislation caps the sector’s greenhouse gas emissions at 100 megatonnes annually, said a government source who was granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
The exemption will give the Alberta government time to work with oil sands companies to determine how to deal with the cap. However, Mr. Kenney indicated Tuesday that he has no intention of doing so. Without regulations, companies have no guidelines for complying the cap and the provincial energy regulator has no way to enforce it.
Some of the leading oil sands producers, including Suncor Energy Inc., Cenovus Energy Corp. and Husky Oil Ltd., have expressed support for the cap, saying it sends a signal to international investors that the sector is serious about reducing the emissions intensity of its operations. The companies are confident they can reduce their per-barrel emissions and not trigger the cap, even with strong production growth. Oil sands emissions sat at roughly 70 megatonnes in 2017 and were expected to hit 100 megatonnes by 2030 without significant improvements in the sector’s performance.
“I think, over all, our position is we don’t actually think it’s ever going to come to bite,” Husky chief executive Robert Peabody said last week. “I mean, we actually believe that with the work we’re doing and our industry peers are doing to continue to drive down the carbon intensity of the oil sands, we believe that that cap will never be reached, so it’s kind of a moot point to us.”
However, he added, Husky opposes any attempt by the federal government to conduct impact assessments on in situ oil sands projects and has “a lot of concerns” about Bill C-69 in general.
Suncor spokeswoman Sneh Seetal said the company intends to reduce its per-barrel emissions intensity by 30 per cent below 2014 levels by 2030 – with or without the cap. “It’s a limit on emissions, not on production,” she said.
Ms. McKenna argues that Canada can meet its international commitments to reduce emissions by 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, even with continued growth in oil sands emissions up to the 100-megatonne cap. However, the federal plan assumed that Ontario would reduce emissions by 37.5 per cent from 1990 levels by 2030, a goal set by the former, Liberal government. Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford has rolled back that ambition to be more in line with the national average of 30 per cent below 2005 levels.
Alberta’s overall emissions grew 18 per cent – 42 megatonnes – between 2005 and 2017, due largely to growth in the oil sands. Ontario’s fell 22 per cent – 45 megatonnes – over that period as the province phased out coal-fired power.