Federal government to launch ‘patent collective’ giving Canadian innovators better IP protection

The Liberal government is set to deliver Thursday on one of the last items on its innovation agenda before this fall’s federal election when it launches several initiatives to help Canadian technology firms increase their use and understanding of intellectual property (IP).

The Globe has learned that Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains will announce the government has chosen a new non-profit entity called Innovation Asset Collective (IAC) to run a four-year pilot project known as a “patent collective.” The project, financed with $30 million in federal money, will help small and medium enterprises [SMEs] with their IP needs, in part by buying and holding patents related to data and clean technology that member companies can license on a perpetual basis to protect themselves against IP infringement lawsuits, a common hazard in the sector.

Federally incorporated IAC lists three key players in Canada’s IP landscape as directors: Waterloo patent lawyer Jim Hinton, Victoria-based IP consultant Peter Cowan, and Kitchener-based Chris Wormald, a former BlackBerry executive who bought and sold billions of dollars of IP assets during the company’s heyday and co-invented mobile chat app BBM. The trio had previously jointly advocated for government to adopt for a sovereign patent fund modeled on similar entities elsewhere.

Story continues below advertisement

“The patent collective is an exciting initiative that could be a game-changer for Canadian startups and small and medium enterprises [SMEs] to better manage and drive value from their intellectual property,” said Ottawa patent and trademark lawyer Natalie Raffoul. “It will be able to effectively address a myriad of [IP-related] issues that have plagued Canadian [SMEs] over the years.”

At a press conference at University of Waterloo this afternoon, Mr. Bains will also launch ExploreIP, an online marketplace geared to Canadian businesses looking to buy or license patents from their owners, and announce grants of up to $200,000 annually for law schools at University of Ottawa, University of Windsor, York University and Université de Montréal to develop or expand resources to provide inexpensive IP legal services to Canadian innovators. The government announced the three measures and others to help protect Canadian innovators when it unveiled its IP strategy in April 2018.

IP has increasingly become a cornerstone of the global economy. IP assets are different than traditional physical assets, whose values are determined in part by infrastructure, supply chains and the movement of goods across borders. By contrast, governments determine IP value by granting exclusive rights to restrict access to the assets, which, particularly for software, are accessible by millions of people around the world simultaneously.

The measures have been well-received by Canada’s IP community, which has fretted for years about the general lack of sophistication of Canadian companies in the area. That has left them vulnerable to actions by savvy, often predatory foreign tech giants and patent trolls that have proven to be costly and time-consuming distractions or worse. A recent study by the Council of Canadian Academies showed Canada had a problem with patents draining out of the country and that Canadians paid twice as much to use IP in 2015 as the country received in incoming payments. Meanwhile, despite Canada’s early lead in artificial intelligence, foreign companies including Microsoft have been far more active in filing patents applications in the field.

The measures from Ottawa represent “a transformation in the way the Canadian government has addressed IP,” said Myra Tawfik, a law professor and founder of the Law, Technology and Entrepreneurship Clinic at University of Windsor. “It’s the first time government has looked at the business of IP and helped Canadians gain expertise, and by focusing attention on where it really matters…on the strategic uses of IP, skills development and services the enterprises need.”

The IP strategy also represents a victory for former BlackBerry chairman and co-CEO Jim Balsillie. His company settled an IP lawsuit filed against it by patent holding company NTP Inc. in 2006 by paying the litigant US$612.5 million. Since leaving BlackBerry in 2012, Mr. Balsillie has been a relentless proponent for better IP awareness and policy action to help Canadian innovators.

“IP and data are essential capital assets for today’s economy,” said Mr. Balsillie, now chairman of the Council of Canadian of Innovators, a lobby group for Canadian-based technology companies. “Sovereign patent funds are a great tool for small open economies that make significant public investment in research and development and want to win in the digital economy, but have low IP literacy and a poor record of commercialization. I am optimistic [the patent collective] initiative will make a real difference.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.