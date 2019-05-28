 Skip to main content

Fertilizer company Nutrien boosts quarterly dividend

Fertilizer company Nutrien boosts quarterly dividend

Saskatoon
The Canadian Press
Nutrien Ltd. is raising its quarterly dividend by 4.7 per cent starting with its payment to shareholders of record at the end of the third quarter.

The company says it will pay a quarterly dividend of 45 cents U.S. per share.

That’s up from its previous dividend of 43 cents U.S. per share.

After the increase, the stock will have an annual yield of about 3.7 per cent, based on the company’s share price on Monday.

The increase does not apply to the company’s dividend payable July 18, to shareholders of record on June 28.

Nutrien shares closed up 27 cents at $64.97 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.

