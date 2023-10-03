Mutual fund giant Fidelity Investments made a decisive push into Canadian technology stocks during its most recent fiscal year, betting big on three companies in particular across several funds, including Shopify Inc.

Fidelity’s annual report for the year ended June 30, published last week, showed 17 of its funds increased their stockholdings in Shopify, some dramatically, compared to the end of the previous year. For example, Fidelity’s Canadian Growth Company Fund had 5.4 million shares at the end of the fiscal year, up from zero the year before. Its Special Situations Fund, Canadian Fundamental Equity Multi Asset Based Fund and Canadian Balanced Fund added a combined 3.4 million shares of the Ottawa-based ecommerce software giant, up from none the year before. Across all funds, Fidelity held 14.23 million Shopify shares, valued at $783.3-million, on June 30, compared to just 1.4 million shares worth $57-million a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Fidelity’s combined holdings in another Canadian online commerce software player, Montreal-based Lightspeed Commerce Inc., more than quadrupled to 15.8 million shares, from 3.6 million, over the course of the year. Three funds did most of the buying: Fidelity’s Canadian Opportunities Fund, Truth North Fund and Greater Canada Fund. Lightspeed was the $4-billion Fidelity Canadian Opportunities Fund’s No. 1 holding, with 7.95 million shares as of June 30.

Fidelity Canada spokesman Chris Pepper said in an e-mail that each fund’s portfolio managers make their own investment decisions and that “there is no ‘house view’ on tech.”

The big Canadian tech bets by Fidelity fund managers came during a tough year for both Shopify and Lightspeed, whose stock values tumbled as rising inflation and interest rates hit their sector after valuations soared during the pandemic. While Shopify stock has recovered slightly in the past year, Lightspeed shares haven’t and now trade below pre-pandemic levels as it attempts to reach operating profitability this year.

Waterloo, Ont.-based enterprise software vendor Open Text Corp. was another popular stock at Fidelity, as 10 of its funds bought in or expanded their existing holdings, bringing the Boston investment manager’s aggregate holdings to nearly 2.8 million shares, up from slightly more than 6,400. Open Text, which primarily grows by acquiring other enterprise software companies, is also trading below pre-pandemic highs after rebounding from a selloff last fall.

The investments in Open Text happened as enterprise software sellers faced slower sales cycles, due to giant customers proceeding cautiously on spending in a period of economic uncertainty. By contrast, Fidelity funds collectively trimmed their aggregate positions in information technology services provider CGI Inc. by more nearly two million shares to hold 3.2 million shares in the Montreal company at the end of the year.

Fund giants buy and sell holdings every day so the snapshot information of an annual report is already dated by the time of its publication nearly three months after the end of the fiscal year “and might not be representative of current positioning,” Mr. Pepper said.

But a year-over-year review of the Boston fund giant’s holdings typically reveals interesting developments, including past decisions by Fidelity to mark down the valuations of privately held Canadian technology companies it has backed including ApplyBoard, Inc., Hootsuite Media, Inc. and quantum computing pioneer D-Wave Quantum Inc. before it became a publicly listed company.

For example, the overall weighting across many of Fidelity’s Canadian funds markedly increased the share of their holdings dedicated to Canadian information technology companies over the last year, largely stemming from their big bets on Shopify, Lightspeed and Open Text but also improved stock market performance by others including Constellation Software Inc.

Fidelity’s flagship Canadian Balanced Fund had 6.9 per cent of its assets in Canadian IT companies on June 30, up from just 2.1 per cent a year earlier, in contrast to most other sectors of the Canadian economy, whose relative share of holdings in the fund shrank. Six other Fidelity funds more than doubled their share of assets tied up in Canadian IT companies compared to the year before. While Canadian companies account for just 26.5 per cent of the Fidelity American Equity Investment Trust, down from nearly half a year earlier, Canadian information technology names saw their share of total assets nearly triple, to 8.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, two Fidelity funds whose Canadian technology investments had been primarily focused on privately held companies – Special Situations Fund and Canadian Growth Company Fund – made big swings into Canadian public tech stocks, buying big stakes in Shopify and supply chain software vendor Kinaxis, Inc. The latter bought so much Shopify that its $464.2-million stake as of June 30, up from nothing a year earlier, represented the $9.2-billion fund’s third-largest position behind Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. and Nvidia Corp.