Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said financial institutions have started freezing bank accounts belonging to protesters involved in blockades based on information provided by the RCMP.

The minister, who is also Minister of Finance, said she has specific statistics about the number of frozen accounts that will be made public “in due course, and soon,” but are not being immediately disclosed as to avoid jeopardizing “operational actions.”

“I do want to assure you, and through you all Canadians, that action is being taken. We are seeing it and that action is going to increase in the coming days,” she said at a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the RCMP sent letters to financial institutions with a list of names that included protest organizers and to cryptocurrency exchanges with digital wallet addresses, encouraging them to cease transacting with them. Ms. Freeland said financial institutions are “collaborating properly and effectively.”

The minister was asked by a reporter whether precautions are in place to prevent issues such as someone being misidentified as a protest supporter because they have the same name as someone who has been identified by police.

“That is something that we and law enforcement and the financial service providers have been working on very, very carefully,” she said. “And that’s why I say the use of the financial tools is actually going to increase in the coming days because it was important for us to be sure that safeguards were in place.”

She added that even while emergency measures imposed by the government are in force, “due process remains in place. Charter rights remain in place. And of course, the courts are there … These will all be institutions that will be there to support Canadians.”

Ms. Freeland did not address how her reference to the courts fits with an emergency order released Tuesday that says financial institutions will be protected against civil liability for freezing or suspending personal or business accounts without a court order as long as they are acting in good faith under the emergency measures.

She also said crowdfunding platforms and payments providers have started the process to register with Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), the country’s anti-money laundering intelligence agency, as required by the emergency order.

“We now have the tools to follow the money,” Ms. Freeland said. “We can see what is happening and what is being planned in real time. And we are absolutely determined that this must end, now and for good.”

