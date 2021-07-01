 Skip to main content
Financial planning industry needs a more diverse network of advisers to serve a wider range of consumers

Clare O’HaraWealth Management Reporter
Open this photo in gallery

Tashia Batstone, president and chief executive officer of FP Canada.

Greg Locke/Greg Locke

The financial planning industry needs to increase diversity in its ranks to serve the growing number of Canadians who are unable to get the advice they need, according to the new head of the organization that oversees training and certification for financial planners.

“The impact of the pandemic has not been proportional and has been particularly difficult on women, younger Canadians and new Canadians,” said Tashia Batstone, the new president and chief executive officer of FP Canada.

“To make the postpandemic recovery meaningful for all Canadians, we must work to ensure the recovery is inclusive.”

There are currently about 16,500 certified financial planners (CFPs) in Canada. They typically help clients prepare for financial goals that go beyond investment management, such as retirement, a child’s education or purchasing a home.

But in a recent survey conducted by FP Canada, only 4 per cent of those who hold a CFP designation speak French, Mandarin or Cantonese, and only 1 per cent speak Hindi, Punjabi or Italian.

Only 31 per cent are women, with just 1 per cent not identifying as male or female.

Ms. Batstone, who stepped into her role on May 3, says the industry is at an inflection point and it is time to take a closer look at the profession to ensure that a “broad spectrum” of individuals is being certified and that planners are thinking beyond the communities currently being served.

“If you are a woman, you may want to work with a female financial planner, or if you are Indigenous or a new Canadian, you may want to build that trust with someone who seems like you when you look across the table,” Ms. Batstone said. “It’s about being attractive to all these groups so they can then work with those demographics within the population.”

Part of the solution, she says, is ensuring there are no artificial barriers in the entrance requirements for becoming a financial planner.

Last year, FP Canada introduced the Qualified Associate Financial Planner (QAFP) certification, allowing a new cohort to obtain an entry-level designation to assist clients with less complex financial needs. The program takes less than a year to complete, compared with the three years to qualify for a CFP.

“Individuals who take the QAFP have the same high ethical standard [as the CFP] but can work with Canadians on more of their everyday financial planning needs,” said Ms. Batstone, who prior to FP Canada was the CEO of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Newfoundland and Labrador and helped lead the development of the certification program for chartered professional accountants.

So far, the QAFP appears to be attracting a more diverse population to the industry.

There were 3,643 QAFP planners in Canada as of Dec. 31, 2020, of which 43 per cent are women. As well, 9 per cent of QAFP planners speak Mandarin, 6 per cent speak Cantonese, 4 per cent speak Hindi and 3 per cent speak Punjabi or Urdu.

The time for change within the entire financial services sector is long overdue, says Kendra Thompson, a partner at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. who specializes in wealth management.

“This should be an industry that is representative of all of Canada, and while it’s not always true that a woman wants to work with another woman, or someone of the same background or nationality, the option to do so should always be there,” Ms. Thompson said in an interview.

At the same time, she says, hiring a more diverse group of planners will likely increase empathy across a firm for clients with different backgrounds and different needs.

“Getting more women into the industry, as well as more bilingual speakers and more representation within communities, will expand that democratization,” she said.

