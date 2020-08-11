Firefox owner Mozilla cuts one-quarter of global workforce, including Canadian jobs

The not-for-profit company behind the free Firefox web browser and a growing number of internet privacy products is cutting about 250 people from its global work force, including an undisclosed number in Canada.

Mozilla Corp. co-founder and chief executive Mitchell Baker announced that it would cease operations in Taipei, Taiwan, and begin notifying affected employees in other countries.

Its press office wouldn’t provide details of how the cuts will affect Mozilla’s individual offices, which include locations in Toronto and Vancouver.

However, an e-mailed message from the California-based company says the job cuts will affect about one-quarter of Mozilla’s work force, which will drop to about 750 people.

In addition, about 60 people will be reassigned or change teams.

Mozilla says it plans to transfer its security and privacy products from Firefox to a new products and operations team that will develop new revenue streams.

