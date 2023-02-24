One of Canada’s largest shopping center owners, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust, reached a truce late Thursday in a five-month proxy battle with two activist shareholders.

Toronto-based First Capital, which owns a $10-billion property portfolio, agreed to add former CIBC and TMX Group executive Richard Nesbitt to its board, the third new trustee to join the REIT in recent months. Fund manager Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd., which put forward two candidates for the REIT’s board last year, and Vision Capital Corp. agreed to support the appointment, which expanded the board to 10 members.

The agreement drains support from activist investor Sandpiper Group’s campaign to put four new trustees on the First Capital FCR-UN-T board. Unitholders in the REIT are scheduled to vote on the Sandpiper nominations at a March 28 meeting.

“First Capital is pleased to have entered into a support and cooperation agreement with each of Vision and Ewing Morris that the board believes is in the best interests of all unitholders,” said Paul Douglas, First Capital’s chair, in a press release. Mr. Douglas was appointed chair in early February, along with investment executive Ira Gluskin. Mr. Douglas said recent appointments mean " “First Capital’s board is well positioned with an excellent mix of skills, experience, and fresh perspective.”

Activist campaigns against First Capital’s board led a number of analysts to predict the REIT would be forced to launch a strategic review that could have resulted in a takeover. First Capital’s units underperformed peers over the past five years and the REIT drew the attention of activists and its retired founder over plans to sell up to $1-billion of real estate in the next two years to fund new developments.

Mr. Nesbitt, First Capital’s new trustee, was previously chief operating office at CIBC and chief executive at the parent company to the Toronto Stock Exchange. He currently serves on the advisory board at Vision Capital.

“First Capital has a unique and exceptional real estate portfolio. We are assured this refreshed board will execute on a plan that ensures the value of the portfolio is reflected in the market”, said Darcy Morris, the co-founder and CEO of Ewing Morris, in a press release.

First Capital owns more than 140 properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, mainly grocery-store anchored strip malls in large cities.