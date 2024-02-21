Open this photo in gallery: A view of First Quantum's Cobre Panama mine in Donoso, Panama, on Jan. 11, 2024.TARINA RODRIGUEZ/Reuters

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is scrambling to amend its debt covenants, as it faces a “going concern” risk as a result of the shutdown of its Cobre Panama mine.

The Vancouver-based mining company said in a regulatory filing that it could breach its net debt to EBITDA ratio covenant over the next 12 months. (EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure of profitability, net debt is total debt minus cash.)

“Failure to address this would result in the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast a significant doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern,” First Quantum said in a release alongside its fourth quarter earnings.

It is highly unusual for a major mining company to be put in an accounting category normally reserved for juniors with no revenue and shaky balance sheets, but it reflects First Quantum’s dire financial situation.

Late last year, after Panama’s Supreme Court declared the Canadian company’s mining contract was unconstitutional, First Quantum was forced to shut down the Cobre Panama mine. The asset accounted for about half of First Quantum’s revenue. The company took on billions in debt to build the mine, so cash flow from Cobre Panama was needed to pay off creditors. At the end of 2023, First Quantum was holding net debt of US$6.4-billion.

To stave off breaching its covenants, the company has announced additional measures aimed at bringing in more cash over the short term, including signing an agreement with Jiangxi Copper for a prepayment of US$500-million in return for selling the China-based company 50,000 tons of copper over three years. First Quantum is also looking at selling a stake in its Zambian copper operations to a strategic investor, as well as selling its Cobre Las Cruces copper mine in Spain. Last month, the mining company eliminated its dividend, and said it would reduce its capital spending by US$650-million.

First Quantum on Wednesday said that it is also in talks with its lenders to refinance and extend its amortization on its debt, a measure that could take significant pressure off the company.

“We expect to conclude these changes in the very near term,” Ryan MacWilliam, chief financial officer with First Quantum said in a conference call with analysts. “This should remove the technical risk around the bank covenants.”

Christopher LaFemina, analyst with Jefferies said in a note to clients that the measures announced by First Quantum to shore up its balance sheet are extreme but necessary, and more steps may be coming.

Mr. LaFemina sees the possibility of First Quantum doing an equity issuance to bring in more cash. The prospect of dilution for shareholders comes at a time when the share price has already been beaten up badly.

The company’s stock on Wednesday was trading at around $11.90 a share on the Toronto Stock Exchange, or about 70 per cent below its most recent peak last summer.

After Cobre Panama was ordered by Panama’s president to close, First Quantum launched arbitration proceedings against the country.

First Quantum chief executive officer Tristan Pascall said on the conference call that it is seeking a minimum of US$20-billion in damages from arbitration, based on the fair market value of the company’s investment.