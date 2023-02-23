Aerial view of Cobre Panama mine in Donoso, Panama, on Dec. 06, 2022.LUIS ACOSTA

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is ceasing copper ore processing at its giant Panamanian mine, and could be soon facing a total shutdown of mining operations, as a bitter tax dispute with the Central American country escalates.

Late last year, First Quantum failed to reach an agreement with the government of Panama over how much tax and other benefits it should pay from revenue generated by the Cobre Panama mine.

Earlier this month, Panama’s maritime authority started preventing the loading of copper concentrate at port, which effectively prevented First Quantum from exporting the metal out of the country. With limited storage capacity at the mine, the Canadian miner indicated it would soon run out of space.

As pressure on First Quantum has intensified over the past few months, talks with the government of Panama have continued. The Vancouver-based copper miner said in a statement on Thursday that it “remains committed to achieving an outcome that will be to the benefit of all stakeholders and support the long-term operations of the Cobre Panama mine.”

However, the company said it will be forced to start winding down mining operations at Cobre Panama and laying off its work force of 8,000 people in the next few weeks if it isn’t allowed to resume concentrate shipments.

Panama’s Ministry of Commerce and Industries in its own statement urged First Quantum to “refrain from creating unrest and uncertainty,” about the stability of the thousands of workers.

“Using pressure mechanisms does not contribute to improving the levels of understanding that both the government and [First Quantum] require for a fair, balanced and satisfactory relationship of both national interests and foreign investment,” the ministry added.

Located 120 kilometres west of Panama City, Cobre Panama is First Quantum’s biggest operation. In production since 2019, the company has so far paid only small amounts of tax to Panama, owing to generous credits that had been earlier negotiated.

The Panama government in December ordered the mine to close, but it has remained in production pending an appeal filed by First Quantum.

As part of a new fiscal agreement, the Canadian copper miner has said it is willing to pay Panama a minimum of US$375-million a year in taxes, which is about eight times higher than its last disclosed tax bill. The floor payments are contingent on copper trading at elevated levels and the company hitting certain production metrics.

However, major sticking points over a final agreement remain around the size and amount of tax credits First Quantum can use. The two sides have also clashed over legal clauses that would prevent early termination of the fiscal agreement and expropriation of the asset.

Shares in First Quantum have fallen by 20 per cent since mid-December amid the tax dispute.

Panama has joined scores of other mining countries – including Mexico, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Pakistan, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, and Zambia, Tanzania and Australia – that have pushed through, or have pushed for, income tax increases and bigger ownership stakes in mines, as metals prices have traded near record highs.

Occasionally, fiscal negotiations between overseas states and Canadian companies can stretch for years, with mines shut down in the interim. Toronto-based Barrick Gold Corp. spent almost three years negotiating a new profit-sharing agreement with Tanzania, in East Africa, while being subject to a punishing gold export ban, before finally reaching a pact in 2020.

- With a report from Jeffrey Jones