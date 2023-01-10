The open pit copper mine Cobre Panama, run by Panamanian Mining company Minera Panama, a subsidiary of Canada's First Quantum Minerals Ltd., in Donoso, Panama, Dec. 6, 2022.Abraham Teran/The Associated Press

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has made further concessions to Panama, as the big Canadian copper miner attempts to finalize a new tax agreement that would allow it to continue to operate in the country.

Last month, Panama’s president, Laurentino Cortizo ordered the giant Cobre Panama mine to shut down, after the Central American country failed to reach an agreement with First Quantum around taxes and royalties.

The mine hasn’t closed yet, but the company is preparing for the scenario that would put thousands of Panamanians out of work.

The Globe and Mail on Monday reported the details of a tentative agreement that would see the Canadian miner pay drastically more taxes in Panama than it has in the past. While both parties are in broad agreement over the fiscal regime for the next few years, Panama is concerned about the framework from 2026 onward. First Quantum has agreed to pay Panama at least US$375-million in taxes, if copper trades above US$2.75 a pound and production exceeds 250,000 tonnes. However, the government is worried that substantial tax credits could reduce the miner’s tab well below the US$375-million level, The Globe reported.

On Tuesday morning, First Quantum CEO Tristan Pascall in a call with analysts said that the company in its recent talks with Panama has conceded more than US$250-million in infrastructure tax credits, agreed to limit how much of the credits it uses per year, and agreed to a more favorable framework related to ore depletion credits.

Mr. Pascall added that some nuances still needed to be resolved before a final agreement is reached, including fine tuning the details concerning the tax credits, as well as firming up legal rights that would protect First Quantum against early termination of the agreement and expropriation of the mine.

“I don’t think we’re very far away,” Mr. Pascall said of the overall tenor and status of the talks with Panama.

If the two can reach an agreement, First Quantum’s tax bill will escalate dramatically in Panama.

For 2021, First Quantum paid US$455-million in taxes across all of its operations, which include its Panamanian properties and mines in Zambia, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia and Mauritania.

The Globe on Monday reported that First Quantum has agreed to pay US$375-million for the 2022 tax year. From 2023 to 2025, First Quantum will pay at least US$375-million if copper trades above US$3.25 a pound and if its production is more than 250,000 tonnes.

Copper is currently trading at about US$4 a pound. First Quantum’s production guidance for Cobre Panama last year was 345,000 tonnes

For the time being, Cobre Panama is operating as normal, but the company is working on a plan to close the site, per the government’s order. In the interim, First Quantum has filed an appeal to try to get the government to reverse its decision.