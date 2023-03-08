An aerial view of Cobre Panama mine in Donoso, 120 km west of Panama City.LUIS ACOSTA/Getty Images

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. FM-T has reached a tentative agreement with Panama to end a bitter tax dispute that had threatened to shut down its biggest copper mine.

The Vancouver-based miner announced on Wednesday it will pay a minimum of US$375-million in taxes a year to Panama over the next 20 years, with downside protection to shield against a steep fall in the price of copper.

The pact is subject to a 30-day public consultation period, and must be approved by the government of Panama to be made permanent. The agreement will have a term of 20 years and carry an option to extend for an additional 20 years.

Late last year, Panama ordered First Quantum’s giant Cobre Panama mine to close after the Canadian company missed a deadline to sign the new tax pact. The Central American country recently put up barriers that prevented First Quantum from exporting copper out of the country via the port.

Located 120 kilometres west of Panama City, Cobre Panama went into production in 2019, and cost in excess of US$6-billion to build.

The Canadian miner has so far paid only small amounts of tax to Panama, owing to generous credits that had been negotiated earlier. In 2021, First Quantum paid US$42.6-million to Panama for Cobre Panama. Under the new agreement, First Quantum will pay Panama US$395-million for 2022, a more-than-nine-fold increase.

On Wednesday, First Quantum said that Panama has issued a resolution that will allow it to resume exports, and Cobre Panama is expected to be back to full production in a few days.

Tristan Pascall, chief executive officer of First Quantum, said in a release that the company looks forward to “a long and constructive partnership with the government of Panamá for many years to come.”

Shares in First Quantum rose by 3 per cent in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.