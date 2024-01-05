Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week: First Quantum Minerals Ltd. found itself with a new suitor as rumours swirled about a potential takeover by another mining giant. Shares in the Vancouver-based copper miner recently lost about half their value after the Panamanian government ordered the company to close a mine, but First Quantum’s stock price surged amid media reports that it might soon be taken over. Meanwhile, new figures showed a distinct cooling in Canada’s largest real estate markets and Tesla is no longer the top of its field.

Also: Canadians took stock of their post-pandemic financial situation, a French grocer stopped stocking a particular brand and the stock of a particular tech firm was subject to a downgrade.