Flair Airlines CEO Stephen Jones says he still hopes to add several Lynx Air planes to his fleet, even after their tentative deal fell through when Lynx shut down last month.

In a phone interview, Jones said the Boeing 737 Max 8s are the same model that comprise the bulk of his 20-plane fleet and would bolster the discount airline’s stalled growth plans.

“We would love to get access to those aircraft – not all of them, but we’d love to get access to some at least,” he said.

“We’re very interested in an open process.”

In an Edmonton court filing, Flair’s chief executive is seeking to have Lynx include it among those bidding on the insolvent airline’s assets.

The affidavit from Jones says the court-supervised asset sale currently proposed could lead to a “highly anti-competitive result” if large airlines are allowed to bid while Flair is locked out.

A process that gives Lynx the final say over who can put down offers would “unfairly prejudice” the sole remaining ultra-low-cost carrier in the Canadian market, the document argues.

Court filings state that Lynx has $345-million in property and equipment, with nine leased planes counted as assets.

Last week, Lynx became the latest casualty in a long line of low-cost airlines to bite the tarmac dust, shutting down on Feb. 26, a few days after receiving creditor protection and less than two years after launching its first flight.

The shutdown eliminated a small slice of competition from the airline landscape, with fewer options for customers where Lynx was the only budget carrier in town, such as Fredericton and Regina.

The sudden halt to Lynx’s rapid growth – it had planned to fly 17 aircraft by year’s end versus a handful in 2022 – means one less rival for Flair as well as bigger competitors, including Air Canada.

As of last month, the country’s largest airline went head-to-head with Flair and Lynx on routes amounting to 28 per cent of its domestic capacity this quarter, according to National Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen.