Flair Airlines flight 801 arrives in Edmonton on April 23, 2022.Megan Albu/The Globe and Mail

The Canadian transportation regulator will allow Flair Airlines to continue flying passengers after approving a list of changes the Edmonton-based carrier proposed to adhere to domestic laws and loosen the grip of its U.S. investor.

The Canadian Transportation Agency’s ruling, released on Wednesday, ends a months-long investigation by the quasi-judicial body into Flair’s compliance with laws over foreign control of airlines.

The CTA’s preliminary finding on March 3 said Flair might not be a Canadian airline because its U.S. investor, 777 Partners of Miami, was a major lender, provider of leased aircraft, and controlled the board of directors. This put Flair in violation of Canada’s so-called control in fact rules, which are separate from its foreign investment laws.

“The Agency finds, after considering all of the facts, that the changes implemented since the agency’s preliminary determination … have addressed the concerns raised by the agency,” the CTA said. “As Flair meets the incorporation and voting interest requirements and that Canadians control in fact Flair, Flair is Canadian.”

Foreigners can own 49-per-cent of a Canadian airline, with no single entity holding more than 25 per cent. The U.S. investor, 777 Partners, owns 25 per cent.

The CTA had given Flair 60 days to respond. Flair said it proposed a series of steps that would bring it in line with Canadian laws, including adding Canadians to its board of directors.

The CTA said Flair responded to its concerns and gave more power to Canadians on the board, removed “unique” shareholder rights from 777 Partners, and showed it can lease planes without relying on 777 Partners. Flair also amended a loan agreement with 777 Partners to ensure funding will be available until 2026, “thereby considerably mitigating 777′s ability to exert influence over Flair.” “Flair has demonstrated it can generate positive cash flow from operations, alleviating concerns it would be dependent on 777 for additional new financing,” the CTA said.

The CTA is an independent body whose rulings have the weight of a court. Its decisions can be appealed with leave to the Federal Court of Appeal.

Flair flies a fleet of about 14 leased Boeing 737s to several domestic, U.S. and Caribbean destinations.

Flair is scheduled to hold a press conference at 12:15 ET on Wednesday to respond to the CTA.

