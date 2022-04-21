A Flair Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet takes off from Vancouver International Airport on Oct. 7, 2021.Bayne Stanley/The Canadian Press

The head of Flair Airlines said he is confident the Edmonton-based airline will survive a regulatory review that threatens its operating licence and the carrier is making changes to address concerns it is controlled by a U.S. investor.

Stephen Jones, chief executive officer of Flair, said the carrier is refinancing its debt to its U.S. investor, 777 Partners, and adding seven Canadians to its board of directors after a preliminary ruling from the Canadian Transportation Agency found Flair might not be a Canadian company under law.

“Flair Airlines is here to stay,” Mr. Jones said. “Flair Airlines is a Canadian airline. Full stop.”

Flair is 25 per cent owned by Miami-based 777 Partners and majority owned by Canadians, in accordance with Canadian laws. However, the CTA found Flair is dependent on 777 Partners for plane leases and financing. Three of Flair’s five current directors are tied to 777 Partners.

Canadian aviation industry opposes Flair Airlines’ bid for 18-month exemption from ownership rules

Flair Airlines could lose operating licence after Canadian control of company questioned

“[N]o Canadian or group of Canadians are in a position to exercise control over Flair,” the CTA said in its preliminary decision.

The CTA has given Flair until May 3 to respond to the agency’s concerns or face losing its operating licence. Flair has asked Transport Canada for an 18-month exemption to Canadian ownership laws in order to refinance a large debt to 777 Partners.

The request is opposed by most of the Canadian aviation industry.

Mr. Jones said in a webcast news conference on Thursday the undisclosed debt Flair owes 777 Partners was taken on in the COVID-19 pandemic, when Flair and other airlines suffered deep losses as most travel was halted. He said Flair was too small to qualify for most government bailouts, and 777 partners kept the company from collapsing.

He declined to provide financial details of Flair’s debt to 777 Partners. The Globe and Mail has previously reported Flair owed 777 Partners $129-million in late 2020, at 18 per cent interest.

Mr. Jones declined to say how much Flair owes 777 Partners, but said it will renegotiate terms on $18-million, and needs as long as 18 months to refinance the rest. He said a public offering of shares of the airline is being planned, but would not provide a timeline.

He said he is confident Flair will reach an agreement with the CTA.

In an interview, Mr. Jones said six of the company’s Boeing 737 Max planes are leased from 777 Partners, while five are leased from Airborne Capital Ltd., an Irish company that purchased the planes from 777 Partners. Flair’s three older 737s are leased from Airborne and Zephyrus Aviation Capital.

“The [plane] leases are arm’s length,” Mr. Jones said. “We’re cash self-sufficient. So the only thing that will remain is that we owe some debt to a shareholder that provided it to us in order to survive [the pandemic].”

Much of the airline industry, from Air Canada and WestJet Airlines to several smaller carriers, has come out opposed to Flair’s request for an 18-month exemption. Mr. Jones dismissed his rivals as “Big Air,” “PR machines” and a “rag-tag” assembly of small airlines threatened by Flair’s low fares.

John Gradek, who teaches aviation leadership at McGill University, said Flair will not find it easy to pay off its debt while offering no-frills fares at a low cost amid stiff competition from the likes of WestJet’s Swoop and startup Lynx Air.

“He’s not alone in the marketplace,” Mr. Gradek said.

In its preliminary decision on Flair, the CTA found 777 Partners:

”assumed the majority of the risks and is entitled to the majority of the benefits” of Flair’s operation;

controls the board of directors;

plays an active role in managing the business;

and holds rights that exceed those of other shareholders.

“Flair is dependent on 777 for its financing and leasing of aircraft,” the CTA said. “After considering all of the facts together, the agency finds that 777′s influence over Flair is dominant and that 777, therefore, may have control in fact of Flair.”

The CTA is an independent quasi-judicial body whose rulings have the weight of a court. Its decisions can be appealed with leave to the Federal Court of Appeal.

Flair is embroiled in a lawsuit with its largest Canadian investor, Prescott Strategic Investments Ltd., partly owned by Flair’s former CEO, Jim Scott. Mr. Jones declined to comment on Prescott, citing a publication ban.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.