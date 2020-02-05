 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Flair offers $700 unlimited-travel pass as budget airline competition heats up

KELOWNA, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Flair Airlines Ltd. is offering passengers an unlimited travel pass for three months amid rising competition between budget carriers.

The flight pass costs $700 and opens the gate to limitless domestic flights between Feb. 13 and May 13. A $500 version has some blackout dates and excludes flights on Fridays and Sundays.

B.C.-based Flair offers routes between seven cities, all in Western Canada except for Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

CEO Jim Scott says the flight pass is aimed at students, small-business owners and families for whom more frequent visits or an extra getaway would otherwise be unaffordable.

Flair is not the only discount airline to hawk eye-catching promos as domestic competition heats up. Earlier this month, Swoop unveiled a so-called loonie sale, offering 100,000 seats for a base fare of $1 before taxes and fees.

In 2018 the Competition Bureau launched an ongoing predatory pricing investigation into Swoop and parent WestJet Airlines Ltd. over allegations the two carriers used anti-competitive practices to crowd out Flair from at least three routes.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies